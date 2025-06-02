Charlene Andersson Raises Awareness For Arts Access In Pediatric Care

MENAFN - GetNews)



Charlene Andersson, a career educator and certified educational therapist, is speaking out about the urgent need for greater access to arts programs in pediatric healthcare settings. After creating art initiatives for young patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, Andersson is encouraging families, educators, and communities to advocate for the healing power of creativity.

“I saw how isolating long-term medical care can be for kids,” said Andersson.“Many of them didn't have the words to describe what they were going through-but they could draw it. That was their voice.”

Arts in healthcare is not just about distraction. According to research from the National Endowment for the Arts, creative expression in hospital settings is linked to reduced pain perception, improved mood, and even shorter recovery times. A 2020 report by the Society for the Arts in Healthcare found that over 50% of children's hospitals lack dedicated arts programs, despite clear evidence of their psychological and developmental benefits.

Andersson's programs were simple but transformative-crayons, paper, and a little time. The effects were immediate.

“It changed the energy in the room,” she said.“Some kids laughed for the first time in days. One child drew his entire care team and hung it next to his bed. It gave him control and pride during a difficult time.”

A longtime advocate for inclusive education, Andersson stresses that the same principles apply in medical settings.

“These children are still learners, still dreamers,” she said.“We can't forget that just because they're in a hospital gown.”

Charlene is urging individuals to take small, personal steps: donate art supplies to a local hospital, volunteer for a creative program, or simply ask how they can support arts access in their communities.

“This isn't about funding some big initiative,” she added.“It's about showing up with what you have-markers, time, compassion-and giving kids a way to feel like themselves again.”



Donate new art supplies to a nearby children's hospital.

Volunteer to read, draw, or paint with pediatric patients. Contact hospital administrators to ask if they offer arts programs-and if not, suggest starting one.



About Charlene Andersson

Charlene Andersson is an award-winning educator with over 28 years in public education. She is a certified educational therapist and creator of arts-based healing programs for pediatric patients. Her work focuses on inclusive learning, emotional support, and advocating for creative access in both schools and hospitals.