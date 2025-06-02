Italy Tractor Market Sales To Reach 16.58 Thousand Units By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to Arizton's latest research report, the Italy tractor market is growing at a CAGR of 1.19% during 2024-2030.

Report Summary

Market Size (2030): 16.58 Thousand Units

Market Size (2024): 15.44 Thousand Units

CAGR (2024-2030): 1.19%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Horsepower, Drive Type, And Geography

Largest Region (2024): North

Geographic Analysis: North, South, Central, And Islands

The Italy tractor market witnessed shipments of 15.44 thousand units in 2024 and is expected to reach 16.58 thousand units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.19% during the forecast period. Italy is continuously making investments under the European Union's (EU's) Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027, which aims to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the country's diversified agriculture and rural areas. This initiative is propelling the demand for agricultural tractors in the Italian market.

The Italian government is making efforts to assist farmers through financial aid, loan programs, and regulations targeted at increasing revenue and sustainability, which is expected to have a significant impact on the Italy tractor market. Also, the country's investment in Agriculture 4.0 and organic farming is surging significantly, creating demand for modernized tractors equipped with advanced technologies such as GPS, Sensors, and AI.

Precision Meets Sustainability: The New Era of Alternative Fuel Tractors

The agriculture industry is steadily moving towards smarter and more sustainable practices. A key part of this transformation is the rising adoption of smart tractors powered by alternative fuels and advanced technologies such as GPS, sensors, and AI. These tractors are designed to improve farming efficiency, offering easier operation, increased flexibility, and higher productivity. By using GPS-enabled systems, farmers can plan routes in advance and drive hands-free while managing other tasks from the tractor cabin. This helps improve precision and allows better control over farm activities.

At EIMA 2024, one of Europe's leading agricultural machinery exhibitions, several manufacturers showcased the latest smart tractors. Many of these featured alternative fuel options and advanced automation, highlighting the industry's shift toward cleaner and more intelligent solutions. With continuous innovation from leading companies, smart tractors are playing a major role in shaping the future of farming, making it more efficient, sustainable, and aligned with modern agricultural needs.

Recent Vendor Activities



In February 2025, New Holland, in adherence to its strategy of sustainable farming, launched the T6.180 Methane Power tractor, which is the only series-produced, type-approved tractor over 120 hp running on an alternative energy source to diesel. Additionally, the company showcased the T7.270 Methane Power at the 2025 International Agricultural Show. In January 2025, John Deere, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, introduced several autonomous agricultural machinery, such as, 9RX Autonomous Tractor for Large-Scale Farming, Battery-Electric Tractor, and 5ML Autonomous Specialized Tractor for Air Spraying.

Italy Plants the Future: A Bold Investment Journey into Organic Farming

Italy is rapidly advancing its commitment to organic farming, closely aligning with the European Union's ambitious Green Deal objectives. The Italian government has pledged USD 3.4 billion to transform 25% of the nation's agricultural land to organic farming by 2027, demonstrating a strong push towards sustainable agriculture. In 2022, new legislation introduced the "Organic Made in Italy" label and a comprehensive national strategy to bolster organic production across the agricultural sector. This policy framework, combined with robust government and EU funding, has already fueled impressive growth in the organic market, which surpassed USD 7.3 billion in 2024, a 5.7% increase from the previous year.

Olive farming, a cornerstone of Italian agriculture, plays a pivotal role in this green transition, with approximately 200,000 hectares of organic olive groves recorded in 2022. Regions such as Calabria are spearheading the adoption of sustainable practices, supported by EU funds to convert over 115,000 hectares to organic farming by 2025. This rising focus on organic farming is expected to boost demand for specialized tractors and equipment tailored to organic agricultural practices, supporting growth in Italy's tractor market.

Strategic Partnerships and Technology Redefine Competitive Dynamics in Italy's Tractor Market

The Italian tractor market remains fiercely competitive, dominated by a blend of powerful global giants and resilient domestic players. Leading the pack, CNH Industrial, SDF Group, and AGCO Corporation collectively command over 50% of the market share, underscoring a highly consolidated landscape shaped by diversified global and regional vendors. As international players intensify their expansion efforts, regional vendors face mounting challenges to maintain their foothold amid the rising dominance of global competitors. In response, Italian farmers are accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as GPS-guided tractors integrated with IoT sensors. These innovations enable real-time soil monitoring and precision in applying water, fertilizers, and pesticides, driving enhanced operational efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

Highlighting strategic collaboration within this evolving market, February 2025 witnessed AGCO's pivotal supply agreement with SDF, whereby Massey Ferguson tractors up to 85 horsepower will be manufactured by SDF starting mid-2025. This alliance not only strengthens production capabilities but also reinforces competitive positioning across several global markets, reflecting a proactive approach to leveraging partnerships for sustained growth and market leadership.

Key Company Profiles



CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

SDF Group TAFE

Other Prominent Company Profiles



YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Antonio Carraro

BCS S.p.A.

Goldoni Keestrack srl Argo Tractors S.p.A.

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Horsepower



Less Than 50 HP

50−100 HP Above 100 HP

Drive Type



2 Wheel Drive 4 Wheel Drive

Geography

Italy



North

South

Central Islands

