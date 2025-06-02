Breaking The Fatigue Cycle Katie Dean's Newly Released Book Is A Compassionate Guide To Navigating Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

MENAFN - GetNews)Bioenergetic Health Coach and author Katie Dean has now released her new book, Finding the Energy to Thrive: Navigating the Maze of Life and Embracing Your Path to Wholeness. This is a highly transformative educational resource, offering an innovative approach to healing through nervous system repair and bioenergetics. The book not only presents a proven framework for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) recovery, but it also shares the author's inspiring personal journey of healing.







Finding the Energy to Thrive is a culmination of the author's 20-year journey into researching every available treatment option for CFS. What began as a quest for personal recovery eventually turned into a complete roadmap for healing that has helped numerous people reclaim their lives. The analogy of navigating a hedge maze is central to the book's theme, often comparing the CFS recovery process to hitting a dead end multiple times before finding the path through. The book sheds light on unresolved trauma and how it can cause nervous system disruption, which can result in a range of symptoms associated with CFS. It describes how, when traditional medicine is unable to provide answers, bioenergetic healing can open the door to a genuine, long-lasting recovery. Along with many other tried-and-true methods to protect the nervous system and guarantee a stable recovery, the author also presents the Four Levels of Creation model and helpful tools like the "Energy Saving Aid" for brain fog and enhanced clarity.

Katie Dean, PhD, is a Cambridge-educated historian turned bioenergetic health pioneer whose personal 20-year battle with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) led to groundbreaking discoveries in energy medicine. After doctors declared her condition untreatable, the former London business strategist systematically decoded her recovery through advanced trauma work, nervous system repair, and bioenergetic healing-breakthroughs she now shares through her Find My Energy practice and the revolutionary Kolorlan System.

As an award-winning beading artist, her work has reached people worldwide, and she has published 30+ books on beadwork design. She is highly passionate about helping people reach their full potential through self-love. Her work continues to have a positive impact, whether through direct coaching or groundbreaking research for the betterment of society. Katie Dean is available for interviews.

Finding the Energy to Thrive: Navigating the Maze of Life and Embracing Your Path to Wholeness is now available on Amazon.

