19-Month-Old Agastya Saved After Swallowing Magnetic Battery By Scarless Surgery At Manipal Hospital Mukundapur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 2nd June 2025, Mumbai/Kolkata: A 19-month-old boy was successfully treated at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, after swallowing a magnetic button battery that got stuck in his stomach and was close to causing serious damage. The delicate surgery was performed by Dr. Subhasis Saha, Consultant – Pediatric Surgeon, using the laparoscopic (keyhole) technique, which helped the baby recover without any visible scars.
Baby Agastya was brought to the hospital with green vomiting and stomach pain on 2nd May 2025. An X-ray showed a foreign object in the stomach. Doctors tried to remove it through endoscopy the same night, but the battery had already lodged deep in the stomach wall and couldn't be taken out safely that way.
On 3rd May, in the morning, Dr. Subhasis Saha, Consultant – Pediatric Surgeon, performed a laparoscopic surgery to remove the battery. The surgery involved carefully opening the stomach using small cuts and removing the battery without damaging any other organs. The stomach was stitched back using the same technique. Thanks to the advanced procedure, the baby had no visible scars and was able to start eating again after three days. The child was soon discharged in good health.
While discussing the incident, Dr. Subhasis Saha expressed,“Magnetic button batteries are extremely hazardous if ingested by young children. They can erode the lining of the stomach or intestines in a very short period, potentially leading to perforation, internal bleeding, or even life-threatening infections. In Agastya's case, we were racing against time-the battery had already begun to affect the stomach wall. When endoscopic removal failed due to the battery's position, we immediately planned a laparoscopic surgery. Thankfully, the minimally invasive approach allowed us to remove the battery with precision and without causing trauma to other organs. The scarless nature of the procedure also ensured quicker recovery and minimal discomfort for the child. This incident is a powerful reminder for all parents-small objects like batteries, magnets, and toy parts can easily become invisible threats. Prevention and awareness are the first lines of defense. We are relieved that Agastya recovered well and applaud his parents for acting quickly and trusting medical guidance.”
Mr. Vinay, a resident of Survey Park near EM Bypass, a marketing professional, and father of baby Agastya, recounted the harrowing experience,“Agastya used to enjoy playing with toys that had magnet button batteries, what we didn't realize was that one of the small magnet button batteries had come loose. Without our knowledge, Agastya accidentally swallowed it. On April 30th, he suddenly began vomiting. Concerned, we took him to a clinic the next day, where he was given anti-vomiting medication and sent home. However, the next morning, the vomiting returned-and that's when alarm bells truly rang. We immediately contacted Dr. Jemsy Jose, consultant–pediatrician, Manipal Hospital Mukundapur, who has been Agastya's doctor since birth. Acting swiftly, we took him to the Mukundapur Unit, where a thorough diagnosis was conducted. We are immensely grateful to Dr. Jemsy Jose and Dr. Subhasis Saha for their prompt response, expertise, and compassionate care. Their timely intervention made all the difference. As parents, it was one of the most frightening experiences we've ever faced. We never imagined that something as small as a toy magnet could pose such a serious threat. Thanks to the exceptional medical team, Agastya is now safe and steadily recovering. Our heartfelt thanks will always be with them.”
Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional COO – Manipal Hospitals (East), added,“This case highlights how quickly and effectively our team at Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, can respond in emergencies. Thanks to the timely efforts of our doctors, baby Agastya recovered without any complications. It also reminds us how important it is for parents to be aware of small objects at home that can be dangerous for young children. A little awareness can go a long way in preventing such incidents.”
