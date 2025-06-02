403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Receives UNAMI's Chairperson
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Deputy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Monday received Ambassador Dr. Mohamed al Hassan, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
The two sides discussed support for UNAMI to perform its tasks toward the State of Kuwait, as stipulated by relevant UN resolutions.
Ambassador Dr. al Hassan is currently on an official visit to Kuwait. (end)
aa
The two sides discussed support for UNAMI to perform its tasks toward the State of Kuwait, as stipulated by relevant UN resolutions.
Ambassador Dr. al Hassan is currently on an official visit to Kuwait. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment