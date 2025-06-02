Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Receives UNAMI's Chairperson

2025-06-02 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- The Deputy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Monday received Ambassador Dr. Mohamed al Hassan, the UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
The two sides discussed support for UNAMI to perform its tasks toward the State of Kuwait, as stipulated by relevant UN resolutions.
Ambassador Dr. al Hassan is currently on an official visit to Kuwait. (end)
