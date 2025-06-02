403
Saudi Authorities Furnish Pilgrims With Mobile Aid Service In Accidents
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Special teams using well-equipped mobile trailers have been stationed on the pilgrims' movement routes to aid those whose buses may break down or encounter other kinds of accidents.
The official Saudi Press Agency, in a report broadcast on Monday citing the public roads authority, affirmed that the authority launched the service, available on Hijra road (Makkah-Medina), at a ceremony attended by the Minister of Transports Saleh Al-Jasser.
Well prepared and air-conditioned trailers have been stationed on this major Hajj road.
Pilgrims who may experience misfortunate accidents who rest at the trailers, are supplied with cold water, beverages and food.
Meanwhile, SPA said the various services including medical care offered to the pilgrims have exceeded 91,000 since start of this year's rituals.
Medical centers at the rites sites received 51,938 persons. Up to 4,119 had to be hospitalized, including 1,973 cases that required admittance at intensive care units. (end)
