Senior Kuwaiti Military Chief Visits Qatar


2025-06-02 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 2 (KUNA) -- The chief of military inspection at the Kuwaiti Army, Brigadier Meshal Fahad Al-Sabah, on Monday discussed with the deputy commander of the Qatari interior force (Lekhwiya), Major General Mohammad Al-Shahwani, security cooperation, exchange of technical and field experience.
A statement by the Kuwaiti military indicated that the meeting was held during Brig. Fahad's visit to the Lekhwiya Camp, as part of an official visit to Qatar.
Brig. Fahad toured the military base, inspecting the various sections and the employed equipment. (end)
