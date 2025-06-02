403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine, Russia Agree On Swapping Ill, Injured Prisoners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 2 (KUNA) -- Ukraine and Russia have reached a major agreement in Istanbul to conduct the largest exchange of prisoners and bodies since the war began in February 2022, officials from both sides confirmed following peace talks hosted by Turkiye, according to the Turkish Andolu news agency
"We agreed on an آ'all-for-allآ' exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a press conference.
"We also agreed on the return of 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of dead soldiers," he added, emphasizing that while the agreement focused on specific categories rather than fixed numbers, the humanitarian aspect was clear.
Umerov reiterated Kyivآ's broader demands, saying: "We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our captives and abducted children."
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, also confirmed the agreement. Speaking at a press briefing in Istanbul, he said Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the largest-ever war prisoners exchange -- an all-for-all format covering heavily wounded and young soldiers aged between 18 and 25.
"We have agreed on the largest-scale prisoner exchange based on the following formula -- firstly, all severely wounded and gravely ill soldiers will be exchanged on an 'all-for-all' principle. Secondly, young soldiers aged up to 25 will also be exchanged under the same 'all-for-all' formula." he said.
The overall number of people for the exchange will be at least 1,000 people from each side, Medinsky added, noting the numbers may be even larger as figures are currently being verified.
He added that Moscow would return the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
Medinsky also said that Russia proposed Ukraine to declare a two-to three-day ceasefire in parts of the frontline to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers.
"We proposed a ceasefire for two to three days in selected sections of the frontline. This would allow commanders to recover the bodies of their fallen soldiers," he said.
The agreement was finalized during the second round of talks at Istanbulآ's Ciragan Palace, where Turkish mediation efforts brought both sides together once more.
Ankara has hosted key diplomatic encounters since the early weeks of the war, including the landmark meetings in Antalya and the Dolmabahce Office of the Presidency in Istanbul. (pickup previous)
to
"We agreed on an آ'all-for-allآ' exchange of seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers aged 18 to 25," Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at a press conference.
"We also agreed on the return of 6,000-for-6,000 bodies of dead soldiers," he added, emphasizing that while the agreement focused on specific categories rather than fixed numbers, the humanitarian aspect was clear.
Umerov reiterated Kyivآ's broader demands, saying: "We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our captives and abducted children."
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, also confirmed the agreement. Speaking at a press briefing in Istanbul, he said Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the largest-ever war prisoners exchange -- an all-for-all format covering heavily wounded and young soldiers aged between 18 and 25.
"We have agreed on the largest-scale prisoner exchange based on the following formula -- firstly, all severely wounded and gravely ill soldiers will be exchanged on an 'all-for-all' principle. Secondly, young soldiers aged up to 25 will also be exchanged under the same 'all-for-all' formula." he said.
The overall number of people for the exchange will be at least 1,000 people from each side, Medinsky added, noting the numbers may be even larger as figures are currently being verified.
He added that Moscow would return the bodies of 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers.
Medinsky also said that Russia proposed Ukraine to declare a two-to three-day ceasefire in parts of the frontline to collect the bodies of fallen soldiers.
"We proposed a ceasefire for two to three days in selected sections of the frontline. This would allow commanders to recover the bodies of their fallen soldiers," he said.
The agreement was finalized during the second round of talks at Istanbulآ's Ciragan Palace, where Turkish mediation efforts brought both sides together once more.
Ankara has hosted key diplomatic encounters since the early weeks of the war, including the landmark meetings in Antalya and the Dolmabahce Office of the Presidency in Istanbul. (pickup previous)
to
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment