Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia, Syria Discuss Security Cooperation -- SPA


2025-06-02 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud held talks on Monday with his visiting Syrian counterpart Anas Khattab on security cooperation between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
Prince Abdulaziz welcomed his guest, noting the meeting was held upon directions by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to boost the security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, noting Riyadh's keenness on providing all possible support and expertise at this level to Damascus.
The Saudi backing is intended to serve Syria's security and stability, SPA said. (end)
fn


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109627386

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search