Saudi Arabia, Syria Discuss Security Cooperation -- SPA
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud held talks on Monday with his visiting Syrian counterpart Anas Khattab on security cooperation between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
Prince Abdulaziz welcomed his guest, noting the meeting was held upon directions by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to boost the security cooperation between the two brotherly countries, noting Riyadh's keenness on providing all possible support and expertise at this level to Damascus.
The Saudi backing is intended to serve Syria's security and stability, SPA said. (end)
