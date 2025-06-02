Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Down's Syndrome Citizens Demonstrate Their Talents At Gallery


2025-06-02 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Down's Syndrome citizens have taken part in the gallery "our life is narrated by you," held by the Kuwaiti Down Syndrome Society.
Izdihar Al-Kandari, the association chairperson, said in reamrks to KUNA that 60 painters took part in the exhibition, held at the Modern Art Museum.
They have displaed 100 paintings, manifesting their sentiments, dreams and ambitions, she said.
Al-Kandari added that such a gallery is important to send an important message to the society that the Down's syndrome segment enjoy real potentials but they need communical backing and incubation.
The workshop was launched in 2019.
Also displayed on the sidelines were artifacts, potteries and various accaessories. (end)
shd


MENAFN02062025000071011013ID1109627384

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search