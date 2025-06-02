403
Down's Syndrome Citizens Demonstrate Their Talents At Gallery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Down's Syndrome citizens have taken part in the gallery "our life is narrated by you," held by the Kuwaiti Down Syndrome Society.
Izdihar Al-Kandari, the association chairperson, said in reamrks to KUNA that 60 painters took part in the exhibition, held at the Modern Art Museum.
They have displaed 100 paintings, manifesting their sentiments, dreams and ambitions, she said.
Al-Kandari added that such a gallery is important to send an important message to the society that the Down's syndrome segment enjoy real potentials but they need communical backing and incubation.
The workshop was launched in 2019.
Also displayed on the sidelines were artifacts, potteries and various accaessories. (end)
shd
