Freedom Bank Hires Scott Clark As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer
"We are excited to welcome Scott Clark to our leadership team. His expertise will enhance our experience as we continue to grow in both size and complexity. His proven track record at larger banks, forward-thinking approach, and commitment to community banking align perfectly with our values. I am confident that under Scott's leadership, our financial strategy will continue to progress, enhancing both operational efficiency and balance sheet management. I am equally grateful to David Sanders for serving as our Interim CFO and continuing as our Chief Accounting Officer and key partner to Scott in his new role," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO, Freedom Bank.
"I am thrilled to join Freedom and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the Bank's strategic vision, ensuring we continue to build on our strong foundation and maintain the highest standards of financial excellence. My goal is to support the Company's long-term success while delivering value to our customers and shareholders and expanding opportunities for our team members and the community we serve," said Scott Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Freedom Bank.
Mr. Clark has held significant roles throughout his career, including serving as Treasurer for Sandy Spring Bank and EagleBank, where he played a pivotal role in financial strategy, regulatory compliance, and capital management. His extensive background in managing financial operations, coupled with his focus on building shareholder value with long-term sustainability and customer satisfaction, makes Scott uniquely qualified to guide Freedom as it continues to grow and adapt to the evolving economic landscape.
About Freedom Bank
The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and empower their dreams. Freedom Bank has locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at .
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia
Legal Disclaimer:
