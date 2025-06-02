Melissa Odabash Marks 25 Years In Fashion With Exclusive Miami Swim Week Runway Show

UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To mark her 25-year milestone in the fashion industry, internationally renowned designer Melissa Odabash unveiled her highly anticipated anniversary collection at Miami Swim Week 2025, presented by Miami Swim Week– The Shows. The exclusive presentation celebrated the designer's iconic journey, from the timeless elegance of her signature swimsuits to the effortlessly chic resortwear that has made her a global favorite among stylish women.For the occasion, Odabash transformed the iconic Bass Museum of Art into a tropical oasis. Guests were treated to a private tour of the museum's galleries, followed by a cocktail reception featuring Whispering Angel rosé and a signature“The Odabash” cocktail crafted with Sonrisa Rum. As guests wandered through the stunning space, they took in world-class art and culture before being ushered into an intimate salon-style runway show for just 150 invited attendees.VIP guests included Real Housewives of New York star and supermodel Kelly Bensimon, who walked the runway; Love Island UK alum Olivia Attwood and her husband, English soccer player Bradley Dack; Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos; actress Gabrielle Anwar; and on-air personality Matt Dillon, all watching from the front row.On the catwalk, Melissa showcased a vibrant mix of her most beloved designs, including high-voltage swimsuits, accessories, flowing beach dresses, and pieces from her coveted Après-Plage collection. Inspired by the laid-back glamour of Marrakech, the Après-Plage dresses offer day-to-night versatility, seamlessly transitioning from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in signature Odabash style. Color trends featured shades of white, black, and bold tropical prints. As always, travel remains a central muse in her creative process, evident in every detail of the collection.Following the show, Melissa hosted an intimate private dinner at Cecconi's Miami Beach to toast to her landmark anniversary with friends, muses, and industry insiders.About UsMelissa Odabash launched her eponymous label in 1999, a collection which swiftly came to epitomise the desirability and sophistication of a luxury lifestyle brand. She is credited with 'introducing high fashion into resortwear' and her swimwear is described by Vogue as 'The Ferraris of the bikini world.' Having been established for well over 2 decades, her insightful know-how and discerning use of superior fabrics demonstrates the skill and time that it has taken to really become a master and pioneer in her industry. Today the brand is sold globally and distributed in 100's of outlets including boutiques, resorts and luxury online retailers as well has her two London based boutiques and worldwide ecommerce.IMAGE/VIDEO REQUESTSFurther supporting imagery available for use - please contact us directly.IMAGE SELECTS: HERE (Photo Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)FULL GETTY LINK: HERE (Photo Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Melissa Odabash)Contact UsFor more information or media inquiries, please reach out to us at .... Follow us on social media for live updates and behind-the-scenes content!

