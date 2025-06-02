Davies Engineering Group Replaces Inefficient Legacy System With Modern ERP And CRM From Unanet

Rapidly growing industrial engineering firm selects real-time integrated platform to improve project forecasting and new business process

DULLES, Va., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry today announced that Davies Engineering Group (Davies Engineering), formerly the Cincinnati, Fort Worth, Central Pennsylvania and Indiana offices of ThermalTech Engineering, has updated its software to Unanet AE ERP and CRM. The new integrated solution will enhance forecasting and decision-making, helping the firm improve profitability and project delivery for its industrial and manufacturing customers in regional markets.

"As we evolved into Davies Engineering, we needed a system that works with our preferred workflows, not against them. We also needed end-to-end visibility from pipeline to project delivery," said Michael Huntwork, president of Davies Engineering. "Unanet gives us the data-driven insights we need to improve margins, win rates and bidding accuracy."

Davies Engineering was founded in 1980 as ThermalTech Engineering and focused on energy auditing, solutions and management solutions for commercial customers for more than 45 years. This year, Davies Engineering evolved from ThermalTech as a dedicated MEP, controls and process engineering firm serving industrial and manufacturing customers at its headquarters in Cincinnati and offices in Fort Worth, Indiana, and Central Pennsylvania. With plans to expand further in the next few years, the company needed a modern, purpose-built ERP and CRM solution to match its growth. Its legacy system demanded excessive manual effort to track budgets, schedule staff and manage project timelines, with data siloes and no integrated way to manage resources.

After a thorough review of software options, Davies Engineering chose Unanet AE ERP and CRM for its strategic dashboards that provide visibility into performance by industry, client, and job type, as well as enhanced support for planning around staffing and pipeline management. The platform also delivers deeper insights into backlog, project budgets, and anticipated spend to empower the company to make informed decisions and achieve stronger business outcomes.

Unanet's recently released 2025 AEC Inspire Report revealed the top challenges facing AEC firms today are resource management, finance and accounting visibility, project management, and business development. Many firms reported that their current tools lack the business intelligence capabilities needed to effectively address these issues.

More than 1,850 architecture, engineering, and construction companies select Unanet ERP and CRM because they have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet CRM and ERP, please visit and .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

About Davies Engineering Group

Davies Engineering Group, formerly a part of ThermalTech Engineering, has been at the forefront of engineering consultancy since 1980, with a dynamic team of over 200 consulting engineers and support staff. Our expertise spans mechanical, electrical, controls, energy management, and process engineering. Our firm's extensive reach includes four offices located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Texas, positioning us to offer cutting-edge solutions for complex facility, utility, process, and operational challenges. Our team's credentials are a testament to our industry leadership, with more than 30 professional engineers registered in 32 states, complemented by a group of LEED Certified Professionals and Certified Energy Managers. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">daviesengineeringgroup.

