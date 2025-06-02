Intoxalock Announces Expansion Of The Easy IID Program With Installernet Ahead Of Atlantic City's Knowledgefest

"The expansion of this program reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and ensures that service centers are compensated fairly for their work, while avoiding common issues that customers have with other providers," said Jeff Peck, vice president of field operations at Intoxalock. "We value our partnership with InstallerNet and look forward to continuing to grow our service center network through the program expansion."

Since launching the Easy IID Program in January 2025, Intoxalock has experienced a 90% reduction in no-shows at the time of installation, ensuring that customers are properly prepared and service centers receive accurate compensation for installation labor.

"The Easy IID Program, managed by InstallerNet, eliminates common customer issues at the time of installation, making the experience smoother and more predictable," said Tony Frangiosa, chief executive officer of InstallerNet. "We are excited about expanding the program in several Northeastern states and remain committed to serving customers and service centers."

The program leverages cutting-edge AI technology to assess the complexity of IID installation for each vehicle. It factors in state-mandated scope-of-work requirements and local per-hour labor rates to ensure a seamless and transparent process. From scheduling to service completion, InstallerNet's dedicated customer service team oversees every installation transaction, setting clear expectations for customers before arriving for their appointment.

Intoxalock and InstallerNet will exhibit at KnowledgeFest in Atlantic City from June 6-8, 2025. Attendees can visit their booth to learn more about how the Easy IID Program can help grow their business.

Mobile Electronics installation retailers who join InstallerNet can become eligible for the Easy IID Program by visiting the KnowledgeFest booth. They can receive credit for a one-night hotel stay at Harrah's Resort, the host hotel for the event.

For more information about the Easy IID Program, visit EasyIID .

About Intoxalock

Intoxalock is the leading ignition interlock brand in the U.S. and a trusted partner to individuals, affiliates and the state monitoring authorities. With more than 35 years of experience, Intoxalock's knowledgeable experts help customers get back on the road safely and quickly. Intoxalock has roughly 5,500 service centers across the country and locations within 10 miles of 95% of its customers. To learn more about Intoxalock, visit

About InstallerNet

InstallerNet Inc. is a leading technology and services company that provides fully managed installation ecosystem solutions serving the automotive, residential and business verticals for over fifteen years through its proprietary WorkWize Platform and proven industry leaders. Our vertically integrated approach allows us to extend beyond the core installation services and offer market analysis, field and lab testing, product logistics and API integration, enabling our clients to effectively deploy their products and services nationwide. Through our consultative approach with our clients, we bring excellent installation services by utilizing our nationwide network of expertly trained and certified professionals to the end-user customers. Our robust automotive technology solutions support both DIY and DIFM consumers through our Fit Guides, Tech Guides and OBD Locators. We partner with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to some of the most innovative startups as well as leading retailers, manufacturers, cellular carriers, distributors and insurance companies to drive their go-to-market strategy of consumer electronics, telematics and IoT devices. To learn more about InstallerNet, visit .

SOURCE Intoxalock