Hyundai America Technical Center Donates Nearly $40,000 To Support Revitalization Of Dixboro Historic School House

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are honored to contribute to the preservation of the Dixboro Historic School House and to support a project that enhances the unique appeal and historic charm of this exceptional community," said John Robb, president, HATCI. "This contribution reflects our ongoing commitment to the local community and our dedication to bettering society through meaningful, local initiatives."

A picturesque hamlet within Superior Township and just minutes from Ann Arbor, Dixboro's New England-style charm, historic landmarks and deep-rooted community spirit make it a hidden gem in Southeast Michigan. With this contribution, Hyundai reaffirms its continued efforts to preserve and celebrate the historical and cultural significance of local communities.

The Dixboro Historic School House, once a one-room learning center, now serves as a community gathering space-hosting performances, farmers markets and cultural events. This investment will help support critical restoration efforts, including the installation of a bathroom facility to expand usability, reparation and replacement of historic windows and interior cosmetic upgrades to increase functionality for community events and performances.

"We are deeply grateful to Hyundai America Technical Center for this generous contribution to the revitalization of the Dixboro Historic School House," said Emily Dabish Yahkind, Superior Township Supervisor. "This project represents our shared commitment to honoring the past while creating a vibrant and welcoming space for future generations. Thanks to Hyundai's support, this treasured community landmark will continue to serve as a hub for connection, culture, and celebration in the heart of Dixboro."

Superior Township

Superior Charter Township is a dynamic and diverse community in Washtenaw County, Michigan, encompassing approximately 35.56 square miles. With a population of 14,832 as of the 2020 census, the township offers a blend of rural charm and easy access to Downtown Ann Arbor, featuring historic hamlets like Dixboro, expansive agricultural lands, and natural areas such as the Superior Greenway. The township is committed to preserving its rich heritage while fostering sustainable growth and community engagement. Residents benefit from a high quality of life, supported by excellent educational institutions, diverse housing options, and a range of recreational opportunities. Superior Charter Township continues to invest in infrastructure and services that enhance the well-being of its residents and the vitality of the region.

Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) global centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG's design, technology, and engineering division for North America.

As HMG solidified its position as the third globally in sales volume, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America's Voice of the Customer.

HATCI supports new model development for HMG's North American operations and global programs from our dedicated engineering facilities and support staff at affiliate sites located throughout the United States (Alabama, California, Georgia, and Michigan). HATCI's success in satisfying the demands of increasingly sophisticated consumers is a direct result of HMG's commitment to the future of American automotive engineering.

