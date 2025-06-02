Ryan Zofay Leads High-Energy Breakthrough Experience To Rewire Mindsets And Awaken Purpose At South Florida Seminar, July 12-13

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Zofay , 9-figure entrepreneur, author of The Unlikely Businessman, and widely followed speaker, will host his next Personal Development Seminar on July 12-13, 2025, live from the We Level Up Studio in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The exclusive two-day event will also be available via livestream for remote attendees.

With over 20 years of experience in business, addiction recovery, and personal transformation, Zofay creates spaces for those ready to break through their past and step into a new chapter with purpose. His events attract individuals who are serious about real change by providing the tools, clarity, and frameworks needed to move forward with intention.

Event Details

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, July 12–13, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM-7:00 PM EDT

Location: We Level Up Studio, 1701 Green Rd, Suite C, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064

Tickets:

In-person: $299

Virtual Access: $99

Reserve at: Ryan Zofay Events

This event is designed to guide attendees on a transformational journey of self-discovery, healing, and growth. Through Ryan's blend of high-energy teaching, interactive exercises, personal storytelling, neuroscience-backed frameworks, and powerful emotional breakthroughs, participants will explore the root of their belief systems, understand the impact of childhood experiences, and learn how to rewire their mindset for lasting change and unlimited potential.

Attendees will engage in breakthrough activities, partner exercises, and guided meditations to release fear, rewrite limiting beliefs, and step into their most empowered selves. Whether you're seeking more purpose, peace, or personal power, this event provides a safe and high-energy space to awaken your potential and lead your life with clarity and intention. As one attendee shared, "It's like ten years of therapy packed into one weekend."

About Ryan Zofay

Ryan Zofay is 23 years sober and the founder of a 9-figure business network. With over a decade of experience facilitating live events, he has participated in and led over 10,000 hours of transformational work and reached over a million people online. He is in the inner circle of some of today's most respected thought leaders, including Tony Robbins, Nick Santonastasso, and Tim Storey. Zofay is also the author of the best-selling book The Unlikely Businessman, which chronicles his rise from adversity to entrepreneurial success.

Media Contact

Ryan Zofay, CEO

Phone: (561) 559-5730

email: [email protected]

ryanzofay

SOURCE We Level Up Personal Development LLC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED