ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE STANDS OUT IN PINK AT TUCSON's TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT

All smiles in Tucson! The All My Sons Moving & Storage team brought the fun-and the pink!-to this year's Touch-a-Truck event at Kino Sports Complex

TUSCON , AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All My Sons Moving & Storage was proud to roll into the spotlight once again at this year's Touch-a-Truck event at Kino Sports Complex, hosted in partnership with the Junior League of Tucson. Dressed in bright pink shirts in honor of their ongoing breast cancer awareness efforts, the All My Sons Moving & Storage team in Tucson welcomed thousands of children and families for a hands-on, interactive experience with one of their signature moving trucks.

Touch-a-Truck continues to be a beloved, family-friendly event in Southern Arizona, drawing an estimated 4,000 attendees this year. The day offered kids the unique opportunity to climb aboard, honk the horn, and get behind the wheel of real-life vehicles they see every day-from fire trucks and construction equipment to delivery trucks and more.

“All My Sons is always excited to take part in Touch-a-Truck,” said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer for All My Sons.“It's an incredible chance to connect with the community in a fun and meaningful way-and those smiles say it all. Plus, our pink shirts were a hit!”

This year's event also featured live demonstrations, photo opportunities, and community engagement with local businesses and public safety organizations. A highlight reel video featuring moments from the day, including several clips of All My Sons, is currently in production and will be shared soon.

As a proud community partner, the local movers at All My Sons Moving & Storage participate in events nationwide that promote family engagement and support charitable causes. Their participation in Tucson's Touch-a-Truck reflects the company's mission to move more than just boxes-it's about moving communities forward.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation's largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

Hillary Reynolds

Polin PR

+1 954-815-1186

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.