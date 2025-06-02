STARRS Announces Release Of Letter To POTUS

Page 1 of POTUS Letter. View complete letter at URL (Courtesy Photo STARRS)

STARRS and veteran organizations thank President Trump for his leadership in restoring military readiness and trust.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) announced today that a letter to President Donald J. Trump was signed and sent today to the White House and members of Congress.Organizations signing the letter are:STARRSThe MacArthur Society of West Point GraduatesThe Calvert Task GroupClick here to read the letter. /The letter was also sent to select members of Congress and the Cabinet. List is also at the URL.ABOUT STARRSSTARRS' mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars.Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.For more information , go to .--30--

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT

STARRS

+1 719-651-5943

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.