STARRS Announces Release Of Letter To POTUS
Page 1 of POTUS Letter. View complete letter at URL (Courtesy Photo STARRS)
STARRS and veteran organizations thank President Trump for his leadership in restoring military readiness and trust.COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) announced today that a letter to President Donald J. Trump was signed and sent today to the White House and members of Congress.
Organizations signing the letter are:
STARRS
The MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates
The Calvert Task Group
Click here to read the letter. /
The letter was also sent to select members of Congress and the Cabinet. List is also at the URL.
ABOUT STARRS
STARRS' mission is to help educate all Americans regarding the criticality of having a military that focuses solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars.
Winning requires a military that provides equal opportunity and a meritocracy leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission accomplishment requires the elimination of DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military.
For more information , go to .
--30--
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment