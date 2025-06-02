Vaniam Grouptm And Women Leaders In Oncology® Announce The 2025 Young Investigator Awards Supporting Cancer Research

Jimmitti Teysir, MD, receives the annual Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award and Annabelle Anandappa, MD, receives the Conquer Cancer-Women Leaders in Oncology Endowed Young Investigator Award

CHICAGO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2025 Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, presented the 2025 Young Investigator Awards (YIAs) funded by Vaniam GroupTM and Women Leaders in Oncology® (WLO) . These prestigious awards celebrate and support early-career physician scientists who are advancing innovation in cancer research.

Annabelle Anandappa, MD, Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Jimmitti Teysir, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center



Jimmitti Teysir, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is the 5th recipient of the Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award . Her work explores breast cancer disparities through genetic ancestry and tumor biology, with the goal of developing more tailored and effective treatments Annabelle Anandappa, MD, of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, is the recipient of the Conquer Cancer-Women Leaders in Oncology Endowed Young Investigator Award . Her research focuses on the role of inflammatory signaling in the pathogenesis and therapeutic targeting of RAS-mutated acute myeloid leukemia

"Dr. Teysir and Dr. Anandappa represent the next generation of leaders in oncology, and their work has the potential to transform patient outcomes and advance our understanding of cancer," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Founder and CEO of Vaniam Group and Board Member of Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation.

Both awards were presented by Conquer Cancer in conjunction with the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting held in Chicago, Illinois.

Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC Young Investigator Award

The Conquer Cancer-Vaniam Group LLC YIA provides annual research grants to early-career oncology researchers. Dr. Teysir's research focuses on understanding how genetic ancestry impacts breast cancer outcomes.

Dr. Teysir, a medical oncology fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, is dedicated to improving health equity in breast cancer care. Her work combines clinical, molecular, and treatment data to explore resistance mechanisms and optimize therapy strategies.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful, and reflects the mentorship, collaboration, and support I've been fortunate to receive throughout my training," said Dr. Teysir. "Professionally, it's an incredible honor that gives me momentum-and the resources-to start building a research career that connects translational science with questions that matter to patients across different communities."

Conquer Cancer-Women Leaders in Oncology Endowed Young Investigator Award

The Women Leaders in Oncology Endowed YIA, funded by the WLO community, supports women researchers who are advancing oncology through innovative projects. Dr. Anandappa's work in RAS-mutated AML aims to uncover the role of inflammatory signaling in disease progression and identify new therapeutic targets.

Dr. Anandappa's distinguished career includes a Biomedical Engineering degree from Columbia University, an MD from the Harvard-MIT Health Science and Technology program, and extensive research experience at leading institutions such as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital. Her current projects at Cincinnati Children's Hospital integrate stem cell biology, immunology, and molecular biology to address critical questions in myeloid malignancies.

"I believe strongly in the promise of physician scientists to make transformational discoveries with potential for rapid translation that directly improves patients' lives," said Dr. Anandappa. "For this reason, I am so grateful to the Women Leaders in Oncology for their investment in emerging leaders in the field, and excited for the opportunities this award will open for my career."

About Women Leaders in Oncology

Since 2014, Women Leaders in Oncology (WLO) has grown from a single annual networking event into a thriving community dedicated to empowering women in oncology through collaboration and shared opportunities.

Founded by Deanna B. van Gestel, WLO fosters meaningful connections among women leaders in oncology who drive drug development, clinical research, and clinical practice. Through impactful events, recognition programs, and partnerships, WLO brings women and allies together to advance research, leadership, and innovation in the oncology field.

To support this cause, visit CONQUER/WLO .

About Vaniam Group

As the premier medical communications leader, Vaniam Group fosters meaningful collaboration between biopharma innovators and the medical community. By seamlessly integrating strategic expertise with advanced technology, we empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their drug development and commercial portfolios, driving impactful outcomes across the healthcare community.

At Vaniam Group, we bridge the gap between biopharma innovators and healthcare providers (HCPs). With deep scientific expertise, actionable insights, and advanced technology-including AI-powered solutions-we help the leading biopharma companies connect with HCPs in ways that inspire trust, foster collaboration, and deliver results.

Rooted in high-science medical communications and a proven history of building meaningful relationships, we ensure your message resonates with the audiences who matter most. Our expertise spans oncology, hematology, cell therapy, rare diseases, metabolic disorders, immunology, and other pioneering areas, driving progress in some of the most critical fields in medicine.

Partner with Vaniam Group to amplify innovations, accelerate breakthroughs, and shape the future of healthcare.

About Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation

Conquer Cancer funds research for every cancer, to help every patient, everywhere. Since 1984, its Grants & Awards program has awarded more than $203 million through more than 9800 grants and awards to improve cancer care and accelerate breakthroughs in clinical and translational oncology research. Conquer Cancer donors support vital programs needed to deliver the highest quality patient care and share a vision of a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. For more information, visit CONQUER .

ASCO® and Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, are registered trademarks of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Used with permission. ASCO and Conquer Cancer® are not partners or affiliates of WLO or Vaniam Group and do not recommend or endorse any organization, product, or service.

