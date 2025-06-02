BAE Systems Launches $250 Million State-Of-The-Art Shiplift And Land Level Facility In Jacksonville

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ceremony brought together approximately 500 attendees, including BAE Systems employees, subcontractors, Navy personnel, shipyard neighbors, local community members, and other distinguished guests, including Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby and BAE Systems, Inc. President and CEO Tom Arseneault.

"Today marks an important milestone as we celebrate the completion of a world-class ship repair facility upgrade here in Florida. The introduction of our new shiplift and land level repair facility represents more than just progress for BAE Systems Ship Repair-it reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth and collaboration," Arseneault said. "Together with the United States Navy, and other key industry partners that depend on this port, we are building a stronger foundation for the future, to help maintain our maritime superiority."

The shiplift and land level repair complex will support the maintenance and repair of Mayport-based Navy vessels and commercial ships sailing into the Port of Jacksonville. With the capacity to lift ships displacing up to 25,000 tons and accommodate multiple vessels for maintenance simultaneously ashore, the new complex expands the shipyard's capabilities threefold.

BAE Systems' new facility will significantly enhance production efficiency, strengthen regional maritime capabilities, and advance environmental stewardship. Its completion represents the company's long-term initiative to bolster support for the U.S. Navy while also accommodating a broader range of commercial vessels at competitive scales.

"From my vantage point, this shiplift and land level facility is contributing to the national movement that is making America safer and more secure," said Admiral Kilby. "It's a necessary element to forging a defense industrial base able to support, sustain and generate our fleet."

The project, together with Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Foth Engineering, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., replaces an 80-year-old drydock that had reached the end of its lifecycle. The state-of-the-art shiplift system's platform spans 492 feet by 110 feet, offering a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional drydocks. It will be one of the ten largest shiplift systems in the world and the largest in the Americas.

The first vessel lift in the facility is anticipated later this month.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, and modernization services to the U.S. Navy's fleet of combatant ships in their homeports; refit and hauling services for commercial and privately held vessels; and fabrication services for the submarine industrial base. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce; a large team of suppliers and subcontractors; seven dry docks and railways; and significant pier space and ship support services.

For more information, please contact:

Karl Johnson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 757-375-5086

[email protected]



@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.