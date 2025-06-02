UAE: Free Office Space, Workshops In Abu Dhabi For Startups

Abu Dhabi is now home to a year-round hub for startups and organisations delivering social good, following the launch of Athar+, a permanent platform by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an.

Unveiled at M39 this week, a vibrant co-working space in the capital, Athar+ represents a major expansion of Ma'an's earlier social incubator model, which was limited to just two cohorts annually. This new initiative is designed to be more inclusive and continuous, offering free office space, access to workshops, networking opportunities, and both financial and logistical support to startups, NGOs, and social enterprises making an impact in the emirate.

“Today, we are no longer only covering the traditional model of business incubation,” said Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Social Incubation and Contracting at Ma'an.

“We're covering ideation, social venture acceleration, and providing a social incubator that runs permanently throughout the year. Not every enterprise is at the same level of growth, Athar+ is designed to meet these different stages with tailored support.”

Al Shamsi added that what makes Athar+ unique is its focus on outcomes:“We always start with impact. Since launching Ma'an in 2019, we've built everything with that word in mind. Athar+ is the next step - the 'plus' is the continuous improvement and future focus.”

The platform now accepts applications on a rolling basis, without limiting participation to a specific number or sector.“Any enterprise addressing Abu Dhabi's social priorities and offering measurable social value can apply,” he said.

New chapter for MS Group

For Ahmad Al Shawa, General Coordinator of MS Group in Al Ain, the launch of Athar+ marks a much needed turning point. His organisation, which raises awareness and provides support to people with Multiple Sclerosis, was selected after a series of interviews with Ma'an.

“Just by being here, it's already an opportunity,” said Al Shawa at the launch.“This is more than just office space. You're surrounded by incubators, startups, NGOs, and investors - it's a platform that brings the whole third sector together.”

MS Group, which was first launched in 2009, has faced ups and downs over the years. With Athar+, Al Shawa hopes to rebuild the organisation's legacy and expand its reach through new partnerships and exposure.“It fills a lot of gaps - especially in making connections, sharing experiences, and possibly finding sponsors or investors.”

The group's recent inclusion in the Arab Union for MS was a key milestone.“That partnership has helped us exchange experiences with MS groups across the Arab world,” he explained.“Personally, as someone living with MS, I see the differences in treatment, awareness, and systems across countries. Learning from others makes a big difference.”

AI to detect speech delay

Hamdan Al Ali, a PhD student in natural language processing at MBZUAI, is another entrepreneur set to benefit from Athar+. His startup, Chatty Check, is an AI-powered game that helps diagnose speech delay in children - a condition affecting an estimated 14% of children worldwide.

“Instead of having a therapist sit with a child for 60 minutes, the child plays a game that incorporates the same diagnostic methods - like reading a story or talking, while the AI analyses the interaction,” said Al Ali. The tool is still in its pilot phase, currently being tested in nurseries in the UAE and Portugal, in both English and Emirati Arabic versions.

Al Ali first joined Ma'an's original incubator, where he received guidance on scaling his idea. Now, with Athar+, he has access to the tools he needs to grow.“I can pitch to investors, use the facilities, host presentations, and work out of a professional space - all of which are essential to taking the product to the next level.”