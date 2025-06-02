UAE Gets First Homegrown Ad Exchange Platform To Combat Advertising Fraud

In a landmark move for the region's digital advertising landscape, VeraViews has announced the official launch of the UAE's first home-grown Ad Exchange and Supply-Side Platform (SSP), established to set a new gold standard for fraud-free programmatic advertising.

Developed under the Ministry of Economy's NextGenFDI initiative, the platform connects advertisers directly with verified local publishers and ensures that campaigns are delivered to real people on verified platforms. It also aims to significantly reduce ad fraud and boost the UAE's profile with regards to anti-money laundering and digital crime prevention by cutting out intermediaries and minimising invalid traffic (IVT).

The UAE government has applauded the initiative as a key step toward realising the goals of the Digital Economy Strategy 2031.“By launching the UAE's first home-grown, fraud-proof Ad Exchange, (the firm) speaks to our mandate for trust, transparency, and advanced data governance," said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

KT as first official publisher

Khaleej Times has been confirmed as the first official publisher partner on VeraViews, making it the first media outlet in the country to offer 100 per cent verified, fraud-free ad inventory through a locally built, fully transparent programmatic platform.

The minister added, "Khaleej Times' early adoption signals that our media sector is ready to set global benchmarks, while ensuring every advertising dirham amplifies real engagement and safeguards our reputation as a premier, tech-led business hub.”

Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times, welcomed the partnership saying:“Khaleej Times is proud to light the way for the UAE's next-gen digital economy. Onboarding to the VeraViews Ad Exchange means our inventory is not just premium - it will be 100 per certified and fraud-free with a significant increase in demand. Advertisers gain instant, accountable access to loyal Gulf audiences, while we advance the nation's drive for transparent, tech-led media.”

Olena Buyan, chief product officer at VeraViews, highlighted the strategic impact of the media organisation's involvement:“Khaleej Times onboarding as the first premium publisher partner signals - both to the market and to Centennial 2071 ambitions - that the UAE intends to lead, not follow, in creating a trust-first advertising ecosystem.”

Turning point for advertisers

The launch is being hailed as a turning point for UAE advertisers and publishers who have long been dependent on international ad platforms - systems often criticised for lack of transparency, high fraud rates, and limited control.

With VeraViews, brands can directly connect with verified local publishers, targeting 100 per cent real audiences based in the country. The platform's technology stack, including AdTrace and Proof of Traffic (PoT), uses AI to detect fraud and incorporates strict Know Your Business (KYB) onboarding. This ensures that every ad impression is legitimate, every transaction is fully traceable, and every participant is verified.

At its core, an Ad Exchange is a real-time digital marketplace that connects advertisers with available ad space across websites and mobile apps. The accompanying Supply-Side Platform (SSP) allows publishers such as local news sites, video platforms, and mobile apps to manage and sell that ad space automatically, giving them full control over monetisation while protecting their brand integrity.

“The launch of the VeraViews Ad Exchange and SSP marks a pivotal moment for the region's digital advertising ecosystem," said Jean Laurent Vilon, managing director of global media agency Mazarine. "It not only elevates transparency and accountability in digital media but also unlocks measurable value for the premium brands we represent.

“We're proud to support this next-generation solution, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, performance, and integrity in brand storytelling," Vilon added.