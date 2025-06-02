Saudi Signs Media Launches Digital Screen Network Inside Riyadh Metro Carriages

Saudi Signs Media, in strategic partnership with Rotana Signs, has been awarded the expansive network of 2,688 Digital Screens inside 448 metro carriages, constituting 183 trains that operate across all 6 lines. This public transport system marks the largest urban transit system in the Kingdom that has already welcomed over 18 million passengers and conducted 162,000+ trips since its launch.

Supporting advertisers communicate with a diverse passenger profile, each carriage accommodates six Digital Screens strategically installed adjacent to the carriage sliding doors and respected journey progress displays, ensuring maximum visibility for all passengers as it is a point of focus for needed journey information.

Given the considerable passenger dwell time spent commuting from points of origin to destination, passengers within the metro carriage are subject to a confined, distraction-free environment that advertisers can capitalise on and ensure high opportunity-to-see (OTS) rates helping enhance brand recall and maximum impact. This placement, combined with the daily routine of commuters across all six lines reinforces and deepens brand presence.

Essentially the Riyadh Metro serves all members of the public and visiting individuals from abroad. This integrated Digital Screen network grants brands presence in a novel and in-demand environment that transforms every ride into a valuable advertising opportunity and touchpoint.

Commenting on this project, Hassan Zaini, the deputy CEO of sales said: "We take great pride in contributing to Riyadh's development journey. The presence of Rotana Signs' screens inside Riyadh Metro reflects our commitment to delivering innovative advertising solutions that support the city's growth and align with the objectives of Vision 2030. This expansion builds on our regional track record, including successful media operations within Dubai Metro and the Haramain High-Speed Railway. Backed by the expertise of our sister companies, we continue to empower brands through strategic platforms across the region's leading transit networks."

As Riyadh continues its transformation into a global hub of innovation and connectivity, this landmark deployment inside Riyadh Metro not only amplifies the visibility of brands but also marks a significant stride toward smarter, more immersive urban advertising experiences that move with the city.