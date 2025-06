French Open: Gauff Speeds Past Alexandrova To Book Last-Eight Spot

Second seed Coco Gauff brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 on Monday to move into the French Open quarterfinals and stay on course for her first title in Paris.

The American world number two must have thought she would have an easy morning session after powering through the first set in sensational fashion but the Russian bounced back in the second to test her opponent.

"The whole match I played well. She stepped up her game in the second set. Overall I thought I played great," Gauff said.

"I move well on clay, really comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface. The most physical surface for sure and I do well in that department."

Unstoppable Andreeva

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach back-to-back French Open quarterfinals in nearly three decades after the gifted Russian teenager overcame Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 on Monday.

The powerful 18-year-old has scythed through the women's field at Roland Garros without dropping a set and her fourth-round victory on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen helped her match the feat of Swiss Martina Hingis between 1997 and 1998.

"It was a hell of a match. I'm super happy I stayed calm in the second set when she raised her level ... I had to fight and continue playing my game.

"I knew if I believed in myself I would win a third set."

In men's singles, third seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarter finals after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set on Monday.

The Dutchman was 6-4 3-0 down when he called for the medic and after a very brief discussion the umpire announced his retirement.

Fast start

Hunting her first French Open crown after reaching the final in 2022 and semifinals last year, the 21-year-old Gauff started fast, earning three consecutive breaks for a 5-0 lead in 15 minutes against Alexandrova.

Gauff was running her opponent ragged across the baseline, with the 30-year-old Alexandrova, bidding to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, earning a mere five points until that stage.

Gauff, who has now won four of their five meetings, gave away five break points in the next game but still secured her first bagel of the tournament before the Russian got on the scoreboard at the start of the second set with her first hold.

Unforced errors started creeping into Gauff's game as Alexandrova put up stronger resistance.

Gauff, the youngest American player to have reached at least the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams between 1997-1999, broke Alexandrova at 3-3.

But the Russian broke straight back and went 5-4 up, with Gauff clearly rattled and double-faulting twice before holding to level.

The second seed kept her composure, broke Alexandrova and wrapped up the match on her serve. She will next face the winner of the all-American fourth-round clash between Madison Keys and Hailey Baptiste.