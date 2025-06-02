Katie Hornor Named 2025 Visionary Coach Of The Year By Insider Weekly

Katie Hornor, Visionary Coach of the Year 2025

Katie Hornor NY Time Square Billboard

Katie Hornor: keynote speaker, author, coach

- Katie Hornor

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Insider Weekly has announced Katie Hornor as its 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year, honoring her contribution to purpose-driven business leadership and strategic coaching for high-achieving entrepreneurs.

The award spotlights coaches who demonstrate wisdom, integrity, and long-range thinking-traits that Hornor has consistently embodied throughout her two decades of work in business education, authorship, and executive consulting.

Hornor, founder of The Flamingo Advantage®, is known for guiding entrepreneurs to integrate biblical principles with modern business strategies to amplify impact without compromising core values. The award honors coaches whose work goes beyond performance metrics, cultivating identity-driven leadership and transformational influence.

Hornor's selection comes amid a growing demand for values-based leadership in the entrepreneurial and corporate sectors. Her influence has extended across numerous event stages and platforms, including features on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, and TEDx, as well as through her authorship of over 90 published works . Her best-selling book, The Flamingo Advantage: How to Leverage Unique, Stay Relevant, and Change the World, has received accolades from the International Impact Book Awards, Independent Author Network, and American Legacy Book Awards.

In April 2025, Hornor's message“Be extraordinary. Live boldly.” was featured on a billboard in New York City's Times Square-a symbolic milestone in a year marked by rising visibility for her work and message.

Hornor's leadership philosophy is rooted in the belief that work can be an act of worship. She advocates for business models that support one's life and calling, rather than compromising them. This principle guides her high-performance coaching, faith-based retreats, and consulting engagements with high-ticket event hosts and mission-aligned companies.

Client endorsements reflect the practical and personal impact of Hornor's work. In a public testimonial, author and publisher Elizabeth Hill wrote,“Katie helped me grow from hobby to business and begin to think and act like a business owner. She has been my most valuable business growth tool.” Similarly, Danielle Tate shared that she leaves“each of Katie's retreats with more direction, understanding, and a better focus on marketing the message God has given me to help my clients live victorious.”

In 2024, Hornor was named one of SUCCESS® Magazine's Top 50 Women of Influence, further establishing her reputation as a thought leader at the intersection of faith, strategy, and personal growth.

With the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year honor, Hornor joins a growing number of mentors and speakers who are reshaping the conversation around leadership-not through disruption for its own sake, but by helping others align deeply held values with high-impact business results.

For media, speaking or consulting inquiries, visit or email ....

Tresa Salters

The Flamingo Advantage

+1 617-688-8622

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.