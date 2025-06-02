Bathrooms By J. Blanton And Hops And Grapes Launch Community Giveaway

Bathrooms by J. Blanton

Hops & Grapes Logo

Bathrooms by J. Blanton Teams Up with Hops and Grapes for Limited-Time Giveaway Featuring Exclusive Discounts and Prizes

- Aizik ZimermanEVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bathrooms by J. Blanton, a trusted provider of custom bathroom remodeling and design services , today announced a new partnership with local retailer Hops & Grapes to offer a community giveaway aimed at engaging residents and celebrating local collaboration.As part of this promotion, shoppers visiting Hops & Grapes at 816 1/2 Church Street can scan a QR code in-store to enter for a chance to win a gift basket valued at $120. The winner will also receive 10% off any in-store purchase and a free gift with purchase, all courtesy of Bathrooms by J. Blanton.The initiative underscores Bathrooms by J. Blanton's ongoing commitment to elevating local homes through high-quality renovations while investing in the surrounding community. Known for their attention to detail and customer-first approach, Bathrooms by J. Blanton specializes in bathroom remodels, custom designs, and premium renovation services tailored to fit any style or space.“We're excited to team up with Hops & Grapes to bring something fun to the neighborhood,” said Aizik Zimerman, CEO of Bathrooms by J. Blanton.“We believe thoughtful design should be accessible, and that starts with being part of the communities we serve.”The giveaway runs through July 2nd and is open to individuals 21 and older who enter in person at Hops & Grapes. The winner will be notified directly and announced on J. Blanton Plumbing's Instagram account.For more information about Bathrooms by J. Blanton and their full range of bathroom remodeling services , visit . To learn more about Hops & Grapes, visit .

