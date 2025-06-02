UAE-Syria Travel: Emirates To Restart Flights To Damascus

Emirates is set to reintroduce flights to Damascus from July 16, after operations were suspended to the Syrian capital in 2012. The return of services follow a comprehensive evaluation in conjunction with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

The airline will initially start with three weekly services on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, with plans to expand to four weekly flights from August 2 with an additional flight on Saturday.

Emirates will expand its Damascus services to daily operations, effective October 26. The airline's services to Damascus will operate with a 302-seater Boeing 777-200LR and is planned to depart Dubai as EK 913 at 1200, arriving in Damascus International Airport at 2.10pm local time. The return flight, EK 914 will depart Damascus at 4.30pm, arriving in Dubai at 8.30pm local time.

The flights will advance UAE's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and support Syrian aspirations to rebuild and attract foreign investment across key sectors such as energy, construction and agriculture.

Emirates customers flying to and from Damascus will also benefit from the airline's codeshare partnership with flydubai , which will complement its flight schedule and provide more options and convenience when flying in and out of the Syrian capital.

“Re-establishing air travel and connectivity is also good news for our customers that make up the expansive Syrian diaspora across the Americas, Europe and the GCC, who are eager to fly back home and reconnect to their roots, and leverage their knowledge, skills, expertise and resources in ongoing development efforts," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The UAE and Syria's trade volumes reached $680 million (Dh2.5 billion) in 2024, a 23 per cent increase over the previous year, and the new flights will further stimulate vital trade ties.

The UAE's thriving Syrian community of over 350,000 nationals have played an integral role in the UAE's prosperity, contributing through entrepreneurial ventures and skilled expertise while further enriching the country's vibrant cultural tapestry.

Emirates commenced services to Damascus in 1988, and prior to suspending operations in 2012 the airline carried over 2.1 million passengers in and out of Syria.

The airline currently flies to 13 cities in the Middle East/GCC, serving the region with a total of 191 weekly flights.