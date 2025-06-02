UAE Flights: Flydubai To Resume Operations To Damascus After 12 Years

Dubai-based carrier Flydubai on Wednesday, May 21, announced the start of direct flights to Damascus from June 1. Flights to Damascus International Airport (DAM) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Damascus was one of the carrier's first destinations with flights commencing nearly 16 years ago in June 2009. Flydubai's decision to restart its operations to Damascus comes after the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)'s announcement to resume flights between the two countries earlier this year in April.

“We are very pleased to be the first national carrier to resume flights to Syria after 12 years of halted operations," Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said.

"Damascus holds a special cultural and historical significance within the region and we are excited to serve the city again with a direct daily service, highlighting our commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts to foster regional connectivity.”

“After working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary operational standards have been met ahead of the relaunch, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board again soon, just in time for the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday and peak summer travel period,” Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said.