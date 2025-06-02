Awqaf Minister, Hajj Campaign Owners Discuss Efforts To Ensure Successful Hajj Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs and Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission, HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem, met with owners and representatives of Qatari Hajj campaigns to coordinate efforts and exchange views on the requirements of the next phase of Hajj in the holy sites, and to provide the best conditions for the pilgrims from Qatar.

The coordination meeting, held at the headquarters of the Qatari Hajj Mission in the Al Naseem area of ​​Makkah, came before the official start of Hajj on Wednesday, Dhu al-Hijjah 8, 1446 AH (June 4, 2025 AD).

This will be followed by the Standing at Arafat, the greatest pillar of Hajj, on Thursday, Dhu al-Hijjah 9, and the departure to Muzdalifah after sunset on that day, as part of a precise and comprehensive Hajj delegation plan developed by the mission.



During his meeting with the owners of the 17 approved Hajj campaigns, in the presence of the Hajj delegation specialists, HE the Minister reviewed the overall readiness for performing the rituals and ensured the readiness of all campaigns for the Hajj delegation plan to the holy sites.

This was in accordance with the comprehensive delegation plan previously developed by the Hajj Mission's Communications and Support Unit in coordination with the relevant authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The plan aims to ensure the smooth flow of Hajj pilgrims between Makkah and the rest of the holy sites and to enhance comfort and safety, especially with the rising temperatures and crowding at the holy sites.

HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem said that the State of Qatar is committed to providing all means to ensure that its pilgrims perform Hajj rituals in a safe, secure, and comfortable environment.

The Qatari Hajj Mission is implementing an integrated plan that includes the highest levels of healthcare, field organization, Sharia awareness, and logistical support, in addition to the use of modern technological means to assist pilgrims and meet their needs.

These efforts contribute to achieving excellence in the provision of all services, in full cooperation and coordination with Hajj campaign owners and under the direct supervision of the Mission Head and the Advisory Committee, which operates around the clock in all locations to serve the pilgrims from the State of Qatar.

HE the Minister called on Hajj campaign owners to maintain effective communication with the Mission and its field units, and to offer constructive ideas and developmental comments that contribute to enhancing the Qatari pilgrim experience year after year.

At the conclusion of the meeting, HE the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the Head of the Qatari Hajj Mission praised the significant efforts and facilities provided by the authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to serve pilgrims.

For their part, the campaign owners commended the efforts of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, which began with the early registration phase, followed by the electronic screening and follow-up of pilgrims' cases, through travel and arrival procedures to the Holy Land, and finally the organized reception by mission members at the Coordination and Follow-up Unit and the airport at King Abdulaziz Airport and the Hajj Airport in Jeddah, and the supervision of their transfer to their residences in Makkah Al Mukarramah.

They also praised the mission's preparations in the Holy Sites, particularly the development of the Arafat Camp according to the highest specifications and standards, and the addition of advanced service facilities that assist pilgrims and facilitate their performance of the Hajj ritual in safe and comfortable conditions, in a religious atmosphere in the most blessed of places and the most blessed of days.

