Forter Recognized As A Leader In Frost & Sullivan Radar Report For Fraud Detection & Prevention, KYU For The Fourth Year

NEW YORK, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, has been recognized as a leader in the Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for Fraud Detection and Prevention, Know Your User (KYU) for the fourth year, signaling its continued market leadership and product innovation.

According to Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Forter incorporates evolving fraud trends into its product development strategy, helping companies improve profitability and move beyond a transaction-based approach to a more holistic consumer approach."

Since its founding in 2013 – when Forter disrupted the market with its AI-powered fraud management solution – the company has expanded its platform to address the entire digital commerce journey, processing over $2 trillion in transactions and protecting 1.8 billion shoppers.

Its fully automated solutions protect every digital interaction, including account protection, fraud management, payment optimization, chargeback recovery and abuse prevention. Together, they form Forter's Trust Platform which delivers identity intelligence to help businesses optimize conversions, grow customer lifetime value, reduce loss and accelerate growth.

"Forter's investment in research and development translates into growing its offerings to address challenges across the customer journey. Its identity intelligence empowers risk and digital teams to understand the identity behind every transaction and proactively counter sophisticated fraud attempts," according to Sathe.

The company's product innovation, including its recent spring product release , helps businesses grow revenue, deliver a seamless customer experience and scale their operations. Forter also continues to expand its partner ecosystem, receiving exclusive partner status with AWS, Shopify and Salesforce – accelerating growth and extending its global reach to serve the world's leading brands.

"Over a decade ago, Forter pushed the industry forward by taking an identity-focused approach and introducing AI to deliver automated risk decisions. Since then, we've built the largest first-party dataset and expanded our use of AI to drive revenue uplift and customer lifetime value for the world's biggest brands," said Cyndy Lobb, chief product officer, Forter. "Four years of leadership recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a testament to the strength of our platform, our unwavering commitment to customers and the growth of our business."

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Adobe, ASOS, eBay, Instacart, Priceline, Nordstrom, and many more leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $2 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at .

