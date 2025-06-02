Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Hasemann, Et Al. V. Gerber Products Co., No. 1:15-Cv-02995-EK-RER (E.D.N.Y.), And Manemeit V. Gerber Products Co., No. 2:17-Cv-00093-EK-RER (E.D.N.Y.) Class Actions

If you purchased Gerber Good Start Gentle Infant formula ("GSG") in the States of Florida or New York during the time period from October 10, 2011 to April 23, 2016, a class action settlement may affect your rights.

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed class action settlement has been reached in the above-referenced class action lawsuits relating to the marketing, advertising, and/or labeling of GSG, and specifically concerning alleged statements that it could reduce the risk of allergies, which Plaintiffs asserted were misleading. Defendant Gerber Products Company denies all allegations and claims asserted against it, and denies that it made any misleading statements. The Court did not decide in favor of Plaintiffs or Defendant. The parties are settling the Litigation to avoid the risk, burden, and expense of continued litigation.

Am I included in the Settlement?

You are a member of the Settlement Class if you are a person who purchased, other than for resale, GSG in the State of New York ("New York Settlement Class Members") or State of Florida ("Florida Settlement Class Members") during the time period from October 10, 2011 to April 23, 2016. The term "purchased" does not include formula received by a person via the governmental WIC program.

What does the Settlement provide?

The following Settlement Relief is available to Settlement Class Members who submit a valid and timely Claim Form:

Florida Base Payment. Each Florida Settlement Class Member who submits a Claim Form under penalty of perjury and states that they purchased GSG during the Class Period, and who: (i) provides proof of their residency in the State of Florida, (ii) identifies on their Claim Form the full name, birthdate, and current age of the infant for whom they purchased GSG, and the infant's relationship to the Claimant, (iii) specifies the number of units that they purchased on their Claim Form, and (iv) identifies on their Claim Form the state in which the GSG units were purchased may qualify for a Florida Base Payment amount of $3.00 per unit claimed, up to a maximum limit of 5 units.

New York Base Payment. Each New York Settlement Class Member who submits a Claim Form under penalty of perjury and states that they purchased GSG during the Class Period, and who: (i) provides proof of their residency in the State of New York, (ii) identifies on their Claim Form the full name, birthdate, and current age of the infant for whom they purchased GSG, and the infant's relationship to the Claimant, (iii) specifies the number of units they purchased on their Claim Form, and (iv) identifies on their Claim Form the state in which the GSG units were purchased may qualify for a New York Base Payment amount of $4.00 per unit claimed, up to a maximum limit of 5 units.

Enhanced Proof of Purchase Payment. Settlement Class Members who provide documentary Proof of Purchase in New York or Florida during the Class Period may qualify for a larger potential payment. Settlement Class Members with documentary Proof of Purchase can submit a Claim Form for an Enhanced Proof of Purchase Payment of $3.00 per unit of GSG purchased in the State of Florida, and $4.00 per unit of GSG purchased in the State of New York, as reflected in the proof, up to a maximum of 20 units. The Claim Form must also under penalty of perjury (i) identify the full name, birthdate, and current age of the infant for who the Claimant purchased GSG, and the infant's relationship to the Claimant, (ii) specify the number of units the Claimant purchased, and (iii) identify the state in which the GSG units were purchased. The maximum claimable amount is $60 total for Florida Settlement Class Members and $80 total for New York Settlement Class Members with documentary Proof of Purchase.

Proof of Purchase means documentation demonstrating that the Claimant purchased GSG in Florida or New York during the Class Period, including: copies of receipts, invoices, direct-purchase records and payment-card records that show the purchaser identity, date of purchase, itemized number of units purchased, specific product purchased, and purchase amount. Self-prepared documentation will not be accepted. The Settlement Administrator shall review such Proof of Purchase submitted and shall determine if a Claimant is entitled to an Enhanced Proof of Purchase Payment.

Mixed Proof Claim Forms. Settlement Class Members are entitled to apply for a Florida Base Payment or New York Base Payment as well as apply for an Enhanced Proof of Purchase Payment, in which case any units for which documentary Proof of Purchase is provided will be counted first and valued by the Settlement Administrator, and then, if the amount of units with documentary Proof of Purchase is below 5 units, additional units may be claimed without documentary Proof of Purchase, up to a total maximum limit of 5 units (including the units for which Proof of Purchase was submitted).

What is required for proof of residency in Florida or New York?

If your current address is not within Florida or New York, then you must provide proof demonstrating that you lived in Florida or New York during the Class Period (October 10, 2011, to April 23, 2016).

Types of documentary proof demonstrating residence in Florida or New York may include, for example, a copy of a driver's license, residential lease, mortgage, utility bill, payment card statement, deed, paystub, insurance bill, or court documents that show your previous address and that you resided in Florida or New York during the Class Period.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

To be eligible to receive a payment through the Settlement, you must complete and submit a timely and valid Claim Form. The Claim Form can be obtained online at or by writing or emailing the Settlement Administrator at the address listed below. The completed Claim Form must be submitted to the Settlement Administrator online at or by mail to the address below so that it is postmarked by August 25, 2025

GSG Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

[email protected]

What are my other options?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will not receive any payment from the Settlement and you will not be able to sue or continue to sue the Defendant in a separate lawsuit about the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you exclude yourself (i.e., opt-out of the Settlement), you will not receive any payment from the Settlement, but you will keep your right to sue the Defendant in a separate lawsuit about the claims resolved by this Settlement. If you do not exclude yourself, you can object to the Settlement. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Settlement or to object to the Settlement is August 1, 2025 . Visit the Settlement Website at for complete details on how to exclude yourself from, or object to, the Settlement.

The Court's final approval hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 10:00 a.m., on September 9, 2025, in Courtroom 6GN located at 225 Cadman Plaza East, Brooklyn, NY 11201. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also consider Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses and any service awards for the Class Representatives. If there are objections, the Court will consider them.

For additional information.

This press release is only a summary. For more information about the Settlement, to obtain a copy of the settlement notice or Settlement Agreement, to learn how to obtain and submit a Claim Form, or how to request exclusion from or object to the Settlement, please visit the Settlement Website at or call toll-free 1-866-995-4133.

The date and time are subject to change. Please continue to check the Settlement Website ( ) for updates .

