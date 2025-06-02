Gateway Fleets Opens New EV Depot For Last-Mile Fleet Operators In Southern California

The Riverside site delivers fast charging, bundled leasing, and immediate savings for delivery contractors

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Fleets, the electrification platform purpose-built for last-mile delivery, today announced the opening of its newest electric vehicle charging depot in Riverside, California. Built in just weeks, the facility is now fully operational. Located just five minutes from several major FedEx stations in Rialto, the site provides CSPs with dedicated access to commercial EV trucks and high-speed charging, all in one bundled solution.

As many fleet operators pause amid regulatory uncertainty and Network 2.0 restructuring, Gateway is accelerating. This new Riverside depot offers Contracted Service Providers (CSPs) a practical, low-risk path forward at a time of change – providing cost stability, operational readiness, and immediate access to infrastructure.

In 2024, Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acquired a controlling stake in Gateway Fleets on behalf of its clients. The firm is providing substantial capital to support Gateway Fleets in rolling out new sites. "This site proves there is another way. We're building EV infrastructure now with long-term private capital, so contractors don't have to wait for government timelines or consolidation to play out," said Jamie Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Gateway Fleets. "We're helping CSPs avoid large capital outlays and free up capital for their businesses while giving them the tools to plan for long-term growth. With predictable costs, reliable infrastructure, and no ownership risk, operators can scale with confidence instead of reacting to uncertainty."

"We're not just building depots. We're building the backbone for the next era of delivery logistics," said Bruce Pflaum, CEO and Founder of Gateway Fleets. "Our goal is to remove complexity from fleet electrification and give operators access to dependable infrastructure they can plan around. This Riverside launch proves that with the right model, electrification can be simple, fast, and built around the realities of delivery. It allows operators to stay focused on their core business, without getting bogged down by charging logistics or capital decisions."

What this means for CSPs:



No Upfront Cost: New EVs, charging, and maintenance bundled into one flat monthly lease

Immediate Savings: CSPs can cut operating costs by 18–28 percent starting day one

Built for Delivery: Fast charging, rest areas (A/C, vending, Wi-Fi), and close proximity to FedEx delivery stations Proven Momentum: One of several Gateway sites launching in 2025

At a time when others are waiting or adjusting, Gateway is moving forward. With more depots coming online and trucks available today, contractors can switch to electric without taking on financial risk or operational disruption.

Ready to reduce costs and simplify your fleet? Contact us at [email protected] or visit GatewayFleets to see how Gateway can support your operation.

About Gateway

Gateway Fleets provides electric vehicle leasing and charging-as-a-service solutions for last-mile delivery operators. With flexible financing and no upfront capital required, Gateway offers bundled EV leases, fixed-rate charging, and turnkey depot infrastructure. This makes it easy for operators to go electric while lowering costs, improving reliability, and maintaining high safety standards. All backed by dedicated support and real-time fleet monitoring.

