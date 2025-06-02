Oxipital AI And Schmalz Extend Partnership To Deliver Advanced Automated Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through the integration of Oxipital AI's advanced vision-guided inspection and robotic picking technology with Schmalz mGripfinger grippers and vacuum end-of-arm tooling, this partnership is delivering next-generation robotic grasping solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor reliance, and ensure consistent, safe, and profitable production for end customers in the food & beverage industry and beyond.

"Schmalz has worked with Oxipital AI since its inception, so joining their preferred partner program was the logical next step in our ongoing relationship," said Volker Schmitz, President & CEO of Schmalz North America. "Both of our organizations focus on robotic automation, so there were inherent synergies from the start. Pairing our tooling with Oxipital AI vision technologies has enabled us to provide our customers with more capable and higher performing picking solutions that we couldn't offer in the past."

"Working with Schmalz has been incredibly easy and fruitful for both companies, combining expertise from both teams to ultimately provide the customer with market-leading automated solutions," said Mark Chiappetta, President & CEO at Oxipital AI. "Schmalz engineers are experts in designing and deploying capable tooling solutions into complex robotic handling applications. Paired with Oxipital AI's vision technology, the Schmalz team will be able to expand the applicability of their solutions to increasingly challenging manufacturing processes. We are excited to expand our existing relationship and look forward to many years of continued collaboration."

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for quality product inspection and robotic guidance in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at .

About Schmalz

Schmalz is the global market leader in vacuum industrial automation and ergonomic material handling solutions. With more than 10,000 components, the Vacuum Automation unit includes suction cups and vacuum generators, as well as complete robotic gripping systems and clamping solutions for holding workpieces, for example, in CNC machining centers. The Handling Systems unit offers innovative handling solutions with vacuum lifters, servo hoists and workstation crane systems for industrial material handling applications. The Intelligent Factory solutions make production and logistics processes more flexible, productive and efficient, while also preparing them for the increasing trend toward digitalization. Schmalz now offers more packaging, food and pharma, ergonomic and robotic solutions, thanks to our investment in new technologies and the acquisition of products from Binar Handling, Palamatic and mGrip. For more information, visit our website at .

