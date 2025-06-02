Mississippi Teachers Named To Curriculum Associates' 2025 Class Of Extraordinary Educatorstm

Meghan Froman of Delisle Elementary School in Gulfport, MS, Holly Slay of Quitman Upper Elementary School in Waynesboro, MS, Taylor White Brown of Simpson Central School in Braxton, MS, and Amanda Gibson of College Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs, MS, receive national recognition for pioneering innovative classroom strategies while driving high expectations and student achievement.

JACKSON, Miss., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Meghan Froman of Delisle Elementary School in Gulfport, Holly Slay of Quitman Upper Elementary School in Waynesboro, Taylor White Brown of Simpson Central School in Braxton, and Amanda Gibson of College Park Elementary in Ocean Springs, to its 2025 class of Extraordinary Educators , an annual program that celebrates and connects teachers from across the country who go above and beyond for their students in Grades K–8. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Froman, Slay, Brown, and Gibson are part of a select group of 29 educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®. They have also promoted growth and achievement through interim assessments, pioneered innovative engagement strategies, and stretched the expectations and achievement of their students.

"Each student has different strengths and backgrounds," said Froman. "Using differentiated instruction allows me to meet students at their individual learning levels and challenge them in ways most productive to their own growth trajectories."

"I encourage open dialogue in my classroom and promote respect for all perspectives to help students feel valued," said Slay. "To ensure equity in the classroom, I think it's important to provide instruction based on students' individual learning levels."

"Students don't always need the same things for success," said Brown. "I like to meet each student where they are and help them define success. The i-Ready programs provide the opportunity for all students to grow and learn on their own unique paths to success."

"It's important to meet students based on their unique and diverse needs," said Gibson. "Having the resources to do exactly that has fueled not just my growth as an educator but my students' growth as learners."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes a diverse range of backgrounds and roles-from classroom teachers to specialists and gifted support teachers. Each educator's application was reviewed by an internal selection committee composed of Curriculum Associates employees with various roles across the company and finalized by an advisory board that included Curriculum Associates and Extraordinary Educators alumni.

"The impact these teachers make creates ripple effects in their communities and across the country," said Kelly Sia, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are delighted to celebrate these remarkable educators and the transformative work they do to ensure better student outcomes. Our Extraordinary Educators, selected from hundreds of nominations and submissions, embody our mission of impact in the classroom and work to unlock the potential of every student."

This class of Extraordinary Educators will enjoy continued access to a network of their distinguished peers from across the country to collaborate, connect, and explore new and unique ways to prepare the next generation of learners. They will also receive access to professional learning opportunities, including an invitation to participate and present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates is a mission-driven education company committed to grade-level success for every learner. We support more than 14 million students and one million teachers across the U.S. with our award-winning service and evidence-based programs including i-Ready®, Magnetic®, and BRIGANCE®. Learn more at .

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

