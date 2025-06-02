Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media Advisory - AESO Announces Interim Approach To Large Load Connections


2025-06-02 02:16:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please note that attendance and registration for this media availability session is limited to media only . All materials shared with the media will be made available on following the session.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a media availability session to speak about the amount (megawatts) of new large load data centres that can be reliably served in the immediate term. The AESO will also share the methodology to assign that load amount to developers currently requesting system access for data centre projects. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Who: Aaron Engen, President & CEO
Robert Davidson, Vice President Grid Reliability – Projects and Planning
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT
Location: Online via Teams (click here to register)
Why: As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is responsible for connecting data centres and other large-load projects while protecting grid reliability in Alberta.
Background: Data Centre Connection Process Update (March 20, 2025)
Connections Project Dashboard · Starter Portal
Contact: AESO Media Relations at ...

X (Twitter): @theaeso

The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta's interconnected power grid, and we also facilitate Alberta's competitive wholesale electricity market.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

