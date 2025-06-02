Media Advisory - AESO Announces Interim Approach To Large Load Connections
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|Who:
| Aaron Engen, President & CEO
Robert Davidson, Vice President Grid Reliability – Projects and Planning
|Time:
|2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT
|Location:
|Online via Teams (click here to register)
|Why:
|As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is responsible for connecting data centres and other large-load projects while protecting grid reliability in Alberta.
|Background:
| Data Centre Connection Process Update (March 20, 2025)
Connections Project Dashboard · Starter Portal
|Contact:
|AESO Media Relations at ...
X (Twitter): @theaeso
The Alberta Electric System Operator is responsible for the safe, reliable, and economic planning and operation of the Alberta Interconnected Electric System. We provide open and non-discriminatory access to Alberta's interconnected power grid, and we also facilitate Alberta's competitive wholesale electricity market.
