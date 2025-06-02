Smith Names Mark Bollinger Chief Administrative Officer

Smith Company Logo

- Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at SmithHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Mark Bollinger to the position of Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, Mark will oversee all administrative functions and strategy, including accounting, human resources, information technology, learning and development, legal, and marketing.“Smith's support departments have played an integral role in shaping our company into the success story it has become over the past four decades,” said Mark.“I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to lead these teams in providing world-class support to Smith's business around the globe.”Mark joined Smith in 2000 and has served in a variety of roles over the years, including Director of Business Development, Vice President of Business Development, and Vice President of Marketing. He was named to his most recent position of Chief Globalization Officer in 2016, in which he provided support and helped bridge communication across the company's global locations.“Smith's worldwide presence has been an important pillar of our success,” said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith.“Mark has championed numerous initiatives and programs to set the tone across the company and equip our global workforce to effectively do what Smith does best-seamlessly connect our customers with the electronic components they need. I am confident Mark will excel in this new position and further cement our standing as the world's leading independent distributor of semiconductors.”As Chief Administrative Officer, Mark aims to strengthen communication and collaboration across departments to foster a unified business focus, efficiency, and internal innovation. His previous experience building Smith's brand identity and enhancing its global development will facilitate his efforts to provide his teams with the resources, information, and assistance needed to uphold Smith's industry leadership.“Mark brings more than 25 years of expertise and has built strong relationships with team members at every level, in every department, and in every location,” said Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith.“His ability to develop meaningful connections and coalesce different ideas into a cohesive business strategy is unparalleled, and I am excited to see the ways he'll continue to drive Smith's evolution.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is a leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.###

