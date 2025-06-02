Assam CM Visits Flood-Affected Lakhimpur, Assures Residents Of Govt's Support

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 2 (IANS) As floodwaters continue to inundate large parts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Lakhimpur district, one of the worst-affected areas, to assess the ground situation and assure residents of immediate government support.

“A quick update on the recent #AssamFloods: Visited Lakhimpur today, which is heavily affected. I have assured the people to quickly repair the breach and extend them all help,” the Chief Minister wrote X.

With water levels continuing to rise in multiple locations across the state, the Chief Minister announced plans to visit Cachar and Dima Hasao districts over the next two days to oversee the flood situation and review relief efforts.

His visits come as over one lakh people across 17 districts remain affected by the floods, with reports of submerged villages and continued rainfall worsening the crisis.

The Chief Minister's outreach signals the state government's efforts to ramp up on-ground response and provide reassurance to flood-hit communities as Assam grapples with one of its most challenging monsoon seasons in recent years.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remained dire on Monday, with more than 5.35 lakh people impacted across 22 districts, as one more death was reported, taking the total toll to 11.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 15 rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above danger levels at multiple points, with widespread damage reported across the state.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has forecast continued rainfall across Assam, warning of heavy to extremely heavy showers in isolated areas, potentially worsening the situation.

Road, rail, and ferry services have been disrupted due to the relentless downpour, further hampering rescue and relief operations.

As per official data, over 5.15 lakh people are currently affected in 1,254 villages spread across 65 revenue circles. The worst-hit district is Sribhumi, with nearly 2 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar and Nagaon.

One fatality was reported in Hojai's Doboka area, while two people remain missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh.

The flood has submerged more than 12,600 hectares of cropland, and 94 livestock have perished. Infrastructure damage is extensive, with three embankments breached, two more damaged, and destruction reported to roads, bridges, homes, and power lines.

Relief efforts are underway, with 165 camps currently sheltering over 31,000 displaced residents and 157 relief distribution centres operating across the state.

Urban flooding continues to affect over 21,000 people, particularly in two districts, where nearly 500 are housed in relief camps.

Train services were also hit, with Northeast Frontier Railway confirming the cancellation of two trains from Silchar due to waterlogging and rescheduling of another.

Ferry services between Majuli and Jorhat remain suspended for the second consecutive day, cutting off vital transportation links.

Authorities remain on high alert as rainfall is expected to persist, and rising river levels continue to threaten more areas across Assam.