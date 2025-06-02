12BET Makes The Shortlist At The 2025 EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--12BET , a pioneering name in the igaming world since 2007, is honored to be shortlisted in two categories at the 2025 EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards: Sportsbook Marketing Campaign, and Marketing Team of the Year – B2C. This recognition highlights the brand's ongoing dedication to creating meaningful and original experiences that resonate with sports audiences and digital communities.

The EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards are among the most respected accolades in the online gaming industry. Held annually, the awards celebrate creativity, strategic thinking, and innovation across the sector, attracting participation from many of the world's leading companies. For 12BET, being named a finalist is a meaningful milestone that showcases the brand's energy, originality, and deep-rooted passion for sports culture.

12BET's approach to creativity is rooted in connection. From immersive storytelling to interactive challenges and global sports initiatives, the brand focuses on delivering fresh ways for audiences to engage with the sports they love. Every initiative is designed to build community, spark excitement, and reflect the evolving interests of its users.

Built on a foundation of trust, energy, and continuous innovation, 12BET remains committed to shaping the future of sports-driven digital experiences. The team thanks its community for their ongoing support and looks forward to what comes next with confidence and imagination.

About 12BET:

12BET , founded in 2007, is a pioneering igaming company with over a decade of experience delivering multilingual services across Europe and Asia. Recognized globally and ranked 17th by eGaming Review Magazine's Annual Power 50, 12BET has become a major force in Asia's igaming market. Built on the core values of sincerity, fairness, and kindness, 12BET provides a secure, reliable, and exceptional entertainment experience for users around the world.

