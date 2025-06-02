Jollibee Continues Stellar Growth Across Southeast Asia, Strengthens Leadership In Key Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2025 –Jollibee, the flagship brand of Jollibee Group , continues its remarkable growth across Southeast Asia, recording strong sales performance and store expansion across key markets in the region.In Q1 2025, the brand achieved an impressive 27.8% systemwide sales growth across its Southeast Asia operations outside the Philippines, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei. Jollibee's strong showing in Southeast Asia strongly contributed to the Jollibee Group's third consecutive year of record performance in 2024.

With strong sales and continued store expansion, Jollibee deepens brand love and local patronage in Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei

The brand opened 51 new stores in the region in 2024, including its 200th store in Vietnam, which reflects Jollibee's commitment to bringing the joy of eating to the region's most dynamic quick-service restaurant (QSR) markets.

“We are grateful for our consumers' love for Jollibee, which reflects the strength of our flagship brand and the appeal of our offerings in different markets,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jollibee Group.“Our continued strong growth across our international markets, particularly Southeast Asia, is a testament to the hard work of our team and commitment to our 5-year strategy of tripling attributable net income.”

Winning with Local Love, Taste, and Innovation

The brand's continuous effort to build relevance and resonance with local customers has resulted in strong local patronage across all Southeast Asian markets. In Vietnam, for example, where Jollibee now operates over 200 stores, nearly all customers are Vietnamese. In Brunei, Jollibee has established a leading position as the market leader in the QSR category, with virtually all customers also being local Bruneians. The brand is also experiencing strong community patronage in Singapore and Malaysia, where the majority of its consumers are locals.

Another key driver of Jollibee's success in the region is the taste superiority of its products, especially the brand's world-famous Chickenjoy fried chicken-recognized by global platforms such as USA Today as the“Best Fried Chicken” and lauded by renowned publications including Eater, Yahoo!, and South China Morning Post. The brand's Spicy Chickenjoy is also continuing to make waves, with many local consumers in Singapore and Malaysia praising its uniquely spicy kick compared to the competition.

Beyond its fan-favorite bestsellers, Jollibee's success has also been fueled by its ability to introduce locally resonant menu innovations, including Chili Chicken in Vietnam and the Spicy Spaghetti in Malaysia, which have been well-received by local consumers.

“Our commitment to delivering superior taste has fueled our growth in Southeast Asia, and we're grateful to have passionate franchisees and partners who share in this mission,” shared Dennis Flores, President of Jollibee Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.“We are excited to strengthen these relationships, while also seeking new franchisees for new markets as we bring the joy of superior taste to more customers around the world.”

Accelerating Expansion in Southeast Asia

Riding on this momentum, Jollibee will continue its store network expansion across Southeast Asia, contributing to the global food company's mid-term goal of tripling its business in five years.

This ongoing expansion reinforces Southeast Asia's critical role in Jollibee Group's global growth strategy, as the company continues its commitment to spreading joy through superior taste through global expansion, combining strong brand equity, product excellence, and operational agility.

For more information on Jollibee Group, visit Jollibee Group's official website .