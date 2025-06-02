Generative AI Tools Expose Corporate Secrets Through User Prompts

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A significant portion of employee interactions with generative AI tools is inadvertently leaking sensitive corporate data, posing serious security and compliance risks for organisations worldwide.

A comprehensive analysis by Harmonic Security, involving tens of thousands of prompts submitted to platforms such as ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity, revealed that 8.5% of these interactions contained sensitive information. Notably, 45.77% of the compromised data pertained to customer information, including billing details and authentication credentials. Employee-related data, such as payroll records and personal identifiers, constituted 26.68%, while legal and financial documents accounted for 14.95%. Security-related information, including access keys and internal protocols, made up 6.88%, and proprietary source code comprised 5.64% of the sensitive data identified.

The prevalence of free-tier usage among employees exacerbates the risk. In 2024, 63.8% of ChatGPT users operated on the free tier, with 53.5% of sensitive prompts entered through these accounts. Similar patterns were observed across other platforms, with 58.62% of Gemini users, 75% of Claude users, and 50.48% of Perplexity users utilizing free versions. These free tiers often lack robust security features, increasing the likelihood of data exposure.

Anna Collard, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, highlighted the unintentional nature of these data leaks. She noted that users often underestimate the sensitivity of the information they input into AI platforms, leading to inadvertent disclosures. Collard emphasized that the casual and conversational nature of generative AI tools can lower users' guards, resulting in the sharing of confidential information that, when aggregated, can be exploited by malicious actors for targeted attacks.

The issue is compounded by the lack of comprehensive governance policies within organizations. A study by Dimensional Research and SailPoint found that while 96% of IT professionals acknowledge the security threats posed by autonomous AI agents, only 54% have full visibility into AI agent activities, and a mere 44% have established governance policies. Furthermore, 23% of IT professionals reported instances where AI agents were manipulated into revealing access credentials, and 80% observed unintended actions by these agents, such as accessing unauthorized systems or sharing inappropriate data.

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools, driven by their potential to enhance productivity and innovation, has outpaced the development of adequate security measures. Organizations are now grappling with the challenge of balancing the benefits of AI integration with the imperative to protect sensitive data. Experts advocate for the implementation of stringent oversight mechanisms, including robust access controls and comprehensive user education programs, to mitigate the risks associated with generative AI usage.

