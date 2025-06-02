Title Deeds Under Fire: Zimbabwe's Land Reform Faces Parliamentary Scrutiny

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zimbabwe's ambitious land reform initiative, aimed at issuing title deeds to farmers, has come under intense parliamentary scrutiny, with legislators questioning the legal and financial viability of the new tenure documents. During a heated session in the National Assembly, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka faced a barrage of inquiries concerning the bankability and constitutional grounding of the title deeds being distributed to A1 and A2 farmers.

Minister Masuka defended the government's decision, stating that the issuance of title deeds is rooted in the 2013 Constitution, which allows the President to grant more secure tenure documents. He acknowledged that previous instruments, such as 99-year leases, permits, and offer letters, had failed to instill confidence among financial institutions, rendering them ineffective as collateral for loans.“The experience that we have had over the years is that these tenure documents were not readily accepted by banks as collateral,” Masuka admitted. He emphasized that the new title deeds are intended to provide a more secure form of land tenure, thereby facilitating access to financing for farmers.

Despite these assurances, Members of Parliament expressed skepticism about the practical implications of the new title deeds. MP Stanley Sakupwanya questioned the legislative measures in place to ensure that the title deeds would indeed guarantee a farmer's security in terms of securing loans. MP Gumbo raised concerns about the legal status of the title deeds, pointing out that since ownership of the land is retained by the State, the bankability of the deeds remains questionable.“What are the legal mechanisms and the legislative interventions that you are going to present to ensure the bankability of the said title deeds?” Gumbo asked.

See also Ivory Coast's Cashew Sector Faces Export Crisis Amid Production Surge

Minister Masuka responded by asserting that the legal aspects had been addressed within the framework of the Constitution and the Zimbabwe Land Commission Act. He highlighted that five banks are currently operating within the Department of Lands at a one-stop center, ready to offer mortgages to farmers holding the new title deeds.“We hope that other banks will be able to replicate this, and we urge all farmers that have received title deeds to use these documents to access much-needed financing,” Masuka stated.

The government's initiative to issue title deeds is part of a broader strategy to unlock the financial value of land and enhance agricultural productivity. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has projected that this approach could unlock as much as US$15 billion from land assets, providing a significant boost to the country's economy. However, the rollout of the program has not been without challenges. Concerns have been raised about corruption within the Ministry of Lands, with allegations of officials allocating land in wetlands and grazing areas, depriving villagers of essential agricultural and pastureland. The government has stated that cases of fraudulent land allocation have been reported to security agencies, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The title deeds are being issued through a streamlined process facilitated by a One Stop Centre, which consolidates various services to expedite the issuance of the documents. The process involves verification of land ownership, land surveys, and assessments to determine the purchase price, with the aim of reducing the time and complexity involved in obtaining title deeds. The government has committed to prioritizing key demographic groups, including war veterans, women, youths, and people with disabilities, in the distribution of the title deeds.

See also Walvis Bay Council Unveils N$1.3 Billion Budget Amid Infrastructure and Housing Challenges

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?