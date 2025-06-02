Soweto Communities Demand Swift Action On Green Energy Transition

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A community-led dialogue in Soweto has intensified calls for a people-first approach to South Africa's energy transition, as environmental activists and residents urge the government to prioritise frontline communities in climate policy decisions.

Held at the Soweto Career Centre on 27 May to mark Africa Day, the“Scamtho” event-organised by Earthlife Africa Johannesburg-brought together over 100 participants from local organisations. The gathering served as a platform for residents to voice concerns about the environmental and health impacts of fossil fuel dependency and to advocate for a just transition that centres on inclusive economic development.

Ulrich Steenkamp, Programmes Officer at Earthlife Africa, emphasised the need to amplify the voices of those most affected by fossil fuel extraction.“The purpose of the event is to put more emphasis on the need to place frontline communities at the centre of climate action and amplify community voices who are directly affected by fossil fuel extraction and the economic gap,” he stated.

Speakers highlighted the disproportionate burden borne by communities exposed to pollution and environmental degradation. Mme Martha Mokate from the Soweto Electricity Crisis Community stressed the importance of community-led planning and participation in local government activities to prepare for the just transition.“We must move away from fossil fuel energy because it causes pollution and ultimately climate change,” she asserted.

The dialogue underscored the necessity of creating decent job opportunities that benefit local communities. Thabisile Mashinini of the New Church NPO remarked,“It is critical that we address climate change, promote social justice and inclusivity. This is why we want a just transition because it involves greening the economy in an inclusive manner by creating decent job opportunities which benefit local communities and leave no one behind.”

See also Nigeria's Women Urged to Embrace Bold Empowerment

Dumazile Ntsele, also from the New Church NPO, highlighted the broader implications of the transition.“The fight against climate change is one of the main challenges facing the planet today. The impact of extraction in our continent is environmental damage, climate change and extreme health risks, which affect many of our communities. The just transition will ensure that the shift to a green economy benefits African nations,” she noted.

Earthlife Africa has a longstanding history of environmental advocacy in South Africa. The organisation gained prominence for its role in halting a controversial nuclear deal between South Africa and Russia in 2017, a victory that earned its director, Makoma Lekalakala, the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2018. Earthlife Africa continues to champion community involvement in environmental decision-making processes.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?