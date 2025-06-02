Dubai's Akala Project Sets New Benchmark In Wellness Real Estate

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Arada has launched Akala, a AED 5 billion development positioned as the world's first precision wellness destination, located between Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai. The project comprises two 220-metre towers housing 534 branded residences, integrating advanced medical diagnostics with luxury living.

The residences range from one-bedroom apartments to a two-level penthouse named The Observatory, offering panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa. Each unit is designed to provide a lifestyle supported by performance-driven therapies and intuitive hospitality. The development is LEED Gold and WELL Silver precertified, emphasizing sustainability and indoor health.

Akala's wellness ecosystem includes the Everwell medical clinic, a state-of-the-art gym, wellness studios, and the Akala Spa. The spa features thermal circuits with thalassotherapy pools, eucalyptus steam rooms, infrared salt rooms, Finnish saunas, cold plunges, and ice rooms. Private treatment rooms and VIP Spa Suites are also part of the design.

Sales commenced on May 31 with a two-day event at Dubai's Museum of the Future. Prices start from AED 3.79 million for one-bedroom apartments, with sizes ranging from 1,036 to 1,407 square feet. A flexible 50/50 payment plan is available, with 10% down payment, 50% during construction, and the remaining 40% upon completion. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2029.

Arada plans to expand the Akala brand internationally, targeting markets in the Middle East, Europe, and Australia. The company aims to deliver culturally tailored yet consistently luxurious experiences in each location.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, stated that Akala is designed for the next generation of global citizens who want to live better, happier, and longer. He emphasized that the project reflects how people want to live today, where peak health, personal performance, and rest are all part of the same experience.

