Standard Chartered Reaffirms $500K Bitcoin Target Amid Institutional Momentum

Bitcoin has surpassed $111,000, marking a significant milestone in its 2025 bull run. Standard Chartered has reiterated its forecast that the cryptocurrency could reach $500,000 before the end of President Donald Trump's second term in January 2029. This projection is underpinned by increasing institutional interest and a shift in investment strategies towards digital assets.

Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered's Global Head of Digital Assets Research, points to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Form 13F filings as evidence of growing institutional engagement with Bitcoin. These filings reveal that sovereign wealth funds and state-affiliated institutions are acquiring shares in companies like Strategy , which hold substantial Bitcoin reserves. This indirect exposure is seen as a strategic move to gain access to Bitcoin's potential upside while navigating regulatory constraints.

The bank's confidence in Bitcoin's trajectory is further bolstered by macroeconomic factors. Diminishing returns on traditional government bonds have prompted investors to seek alternative stores of value. Bitcoin's capped supply of 21 million coins and its growing acceptance as a digital asset make it an attractive option for those looking to hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Standard Chartered's analysis suggests a phased growth pattern for Bitcoin: reaching $200,000 by the end of 2025, $300,000 by the end of 2026, and ultimately $500,000 by the end of 2028. This outlook is supported by the increasing integration of Bitcoin into institutional portfolios and the maturation of the cryptocurrency market.

While the bank's projections are optimistic, they are not without caveats. The forecast assumes continued regulatory support, technological advancements, and sustained investor interest. Any significant disruptions in these areas could impact Bitcoin's price trajectory.

