Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International Teams To Measure Radioactivity In Switzerland

2025-06-02 02:10:41
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) This week, international teams in Switzerland are using helicopters to carry out joint radioactivity measurements. The aim is to quickly check a large area for radioactivity in the event of an emergency. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 13:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Internationale Teams messen in Schweiz Radioaktivität aus der Luft Original Read more: Internationale Teams messen in Schweiz Radioaktivität aus der Luf

This exercise is organised by the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOPS). Specialists from France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Switzerland are taking part.

The aim of this training is to be equipped to provide mutual assistance across borders in the event of an incident with increased radioactivity and to be able to efficiently collate the measurement results, FOPS announced on Monday.

MENAFN02062025000210011054ID1109626985

