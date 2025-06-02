Swiss Researchers Develop New Treatment Against Lymphoma
-
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Forscher entwickeln neue Waffe gegen Lymphdrüsenkrebs
Original
Read more: Schweizer Forscher entwickeln neue Waffe gegen Lymphdrüsenkreb
In laboratory experiments, the new active ingredient with the substance terbium-161 killed cancer cells twice to 43 times as well as an active ingredient with the substance lutetium-177, which is already used in hospitals.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This result was published on Monday in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. Mice suffering from cancer that were treated with terbium-161 survived on average twice as long as their counterparts that had been injected with the existing substance.
“Our results provide good indications that the active substance could also prove to be an effective agent against lymphomas in humans,” said first author Elisa Rioja-Blanco in a PSI press release on the study.Coupled to antibodies
Together with researchers from Inselspital Bern, the PSI researchers have coupled the radioactive substance terbium-161 to an antibody. In future, it could be injected into the blood of affected patients.More More Why Switzerland pays more for cancer care than Sweden
This content was published on Apr 1, 2025 More money is spent on cancer in Switzerland per capita than any other country in Europe, but this doesn't translate to higher survival rates.Read more: Why Switzerland pays more for cancer care than Swede
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment