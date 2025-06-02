Swiss Researchers Develop New Treatment Against Lymphoma

Deutsch de Schweizer Forscher entwickeln neue Waffe gegen Lymphdrüsenkrebs Original Read more: Schweizer Forscher entwickeln neue Waffe gegen Lymphdrüsenkreb

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), the cancer can be effectively combated with the radioactive element terbium. However, the therapy has not yet been tested on humans. This content was published on June 2, 2025 - 16:13 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

In laboratory experiments, the new active ingredient with the substance terbium-161 killed cancer cells twice to 43 times as well as an active ingredient with the substance lutetium-177, which is already used in hospitals.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This result was published on Monday in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. Mice suffering from cancer that were treated with terbium-161 survived on average twice as long as their counterparts that had been injected with the existing substance.

“Our results provide good indications that the active substance could also prove to be an effective agent against lymphomas in humans,” said first author Elisa Rioja-Blanco in a PSI press release on the study.

Coupled to antibodies

Together with researchers from Inselspital Bern, the PSI researchers have coupled the radioactive substance terbium-161 to an antibody. In future, it could be injected into the blood of affected patients.

More More Why Switzerland pays more for cancer care than Sweden

This content was published on Apr 1, 2025 More money is spent on cancer in Switzerland per capita than any other country in Europe, but this doesn't translate to higher survival rates.

Read more: Why Switzerland pays more for cancer care than Swede