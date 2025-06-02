Police And Protesters Clash In Tolé, Chiriqui Province: There Are Injuries

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Don't believe that sign. You are not very welcome in Tolé these days, so best to stay clear. Pardon the poor picture quality below, but you get the idea:

The Pan-American Highway in Chiriquí province was closed in at least three places, and clashes with indigenous groups in the region were reported during police efforts to clear the road. According to reports, at some roadblocks, protesters tore down trees and threw them onto the roads.

