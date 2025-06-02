Tierras Altas (Volcan) Chiriquí: The Scene Of A 400 Package Drug Bust In A Horse Trailer

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Police reported Monday, June 2, that, in coordination with the Public Ministry, 400 packages of drugs were seized in the province of Chiriquí. According to authorities, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in Tierras Altas, when officers stopped a pickup truck with a trailer for transporting horses. Upon inspection, they found several sacks containing the packages.
