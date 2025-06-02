Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EURGBP Wave Analysis 2 June 2025


2025-06-02 02:06:33
(MENAFN- FxPro)

EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

– EURGBP broke daily Falling Wedge

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8525

EURGBP currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily Falling Wedge chart pattern from April, which encloses the earlier ABC correction (2).

The breakout of this Falling Wedge continues the active impulse wave (3), which started earlier from the key support level 0.8350.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8525 (which reversed the price twice at the start of May).

MENAFN02062025000156011031ID1109626966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search