EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Sandra Schröder joins CHEPLAPHARM'S Management Team as VP Scientific

02.06.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greifswald, 02. Juni 2025

The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, headquartered in Greifswald, is expanding its management team: Sandra Schröder has been Vice President (VP) Scientific since 1 June 2025. In this newly created position, Sandra Schröder will be responsible for all scientific areas across the entire CHEPLAPHARM Group. Sandra Schröder joins from F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in Basel, Switzerland, where she held various management positions. As VP Scientific, Sandra Schröder assumes global responsibility for the scientific organization of CHEPLAPHARM. This includes the areas of Quality, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Affairs for the entire product portfolio of the group, including the scientific functions in the international subsidiaries of CHEPLAPHARM. Sandra Schröder's main task is to ensure the quality of the products in compliance with all regulatory requirements in all markets.

In her position as VP Scientific, Sandra Schröder reports directly to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) Dr. Bianca Juha. VP Scientific Sandra Schröder „Quality assurance, taking into account all regulatory requirements in conjunction with the smooth integration of newly acquired products into our processes and systems, is a central task in CHEPLAPHARM's business model. The newly created position of VP Scientific shows how important this task is. I am therefore all the more pleased that we have been able to recruit Sandra Schröder, a proven expert with over 25 years of international management experience in quality management and regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical environment," says Dr. Bianca Juha, CSO of the CHEPLAPHARM Group. About Sandra Schröder Sandra Schröder joins from F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in Basel/Switzerland, where she held various management positions in quality management and regulatory affairs for over 25 years. During her positions in Switzerland, Germany and China, she took on global management responsibility and led international teams and worldwide activities in both areas - including as Site Head for Quality in China and as Global Head of Regulatory Affairs for the EMEA and China regions. Before joining Roche, Sandra Schröder started her career at Eurim Pharma in Germany in manufacturing and quality management. Sandra Schröder is a trained pharmacist and obtained her license to practice pharmacy at the Philipps University of Marburg.

About CHEPLAPHARM CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 800 people worldwide. Please refer to for additional information.

Press office:

CHEPLAPHARM ǀ Ziegelhof 24 ǀ 17489 Greifswald ǀ press(at)cheplapharm

02.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Cheplapharm AG Ziegelhof 24 17489 Greifswald Germany Phone: 03834 3914 O E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000CHP2222 WKN: CHP222 EQS News ID: 2148832

Notierung vorgesehen End of News EQS News Service