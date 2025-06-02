Sandra Schröder joins CHEPLAPHARM'S Management Team as VP Scientific

Sandra Schröder Joins CHEPLAPHARM's Management Team As VP Scientific
|
EQS-News: Cheplapharm AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Greifswald, 02. Juni 2025
As VP Scientific, Sandra Schröder assumes global responsibility for the scientific organization of CHEPLAPHARM. This includes the areas of Quality, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Affairs for the entire product portfolio of the group, including the scientific functions in the international subsidiaries of CHEPLAPHARM. Sandra Schröder's main task is to ensure the quality of the products in compliance with all regulatory requirements in all markets.
„Quality assurance, taking into account all regulatory requirements in conjunction with the smooth integration of newly acquired products into our processes and systems, is a central task in CHEPLAPHARM's business model. The newly created position of VP Scientific shows how important this task is. I am therefore all the more pleased that we have been able to recruit Sandra Schröder, a proven expert with over 25 years of international management experience in quality management and regulatory affairs in the pharmaceutical environment," says Dr. Bianca Juha, CSO of the CHEPLAPHARM Group.
About Sandra Schröder
Sandra Schröder joins from F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG in Basel/Switzerland, where she held various management positions in quality management and regulatory affairs for over 25 years. During her positions in Switzerland, Germany and China, she took on global management responsibility and led international teams and worldwide activities in both areas - including as Site Head for Quality in China and as Global Head of Regulatory Affairs for the EMEA and China regions. Before joining Roche, Sandra Schröder started her career at Eurim Pharma in Germany in manufacturing and quality management. Sandra Schröder is a trained pharmacist and obtained her license to practice pharmacy at the Philipps University of Marburg.
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 800 people worldwide.
Please refer to for additional information.
02.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment